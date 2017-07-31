Tesla Model 3 Will Cost $1000 Extra for Color Other Than Black

The spanking new Model 3 from Tesla will be coming to the roads of America this week. It is Tesla Motors first attempt to provide an EV for the ordinary man on the street.

Starting at a price tag of $35,000, this is a rate which is much less than the astronomically steep price tag of $100,000 which was the nominal rate of many other electric vehicles by the company. For a color besides the black coating this vehicle, you will have to shell out an extra $1000 from your wallet, according to CNN.

As for the 19 inch sports wheels, they will cost approximately $1500. The rest of the add-ons will cost even more. Tesla often brings to mind images of self-driving vehicles that are the wave of the future. The enhanced autopilot feature on the Tesla Model 3 leads to an extra cost value of $5000.

As for self-driving capability, it will cost an extra $3000 besides the rest of the expenses. Batteries that go along with the the car will allow it to drive for 220 miles when charged to the hilt. For going the distance, a $9000 battery upgrade is necessary and it will allow the car to keep going for 310 miles.

The first 30 Model 3 vehicles were delivered recently. The new car has sparked the interest of drivers everywhere in the Land of Opportunity. It will be driven with pleasure and class on the roads and it will be an experience that will be worth it.

The upgrades to the vehicle will make it a souped-up version of its former self. The car was praised by critics and it got generally positive reviews. However, the credit holds only for the first 200,000 vehicles sold by Tesla Motors.