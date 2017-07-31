Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Performance Version is Coming in 2018

Tesla has dished out the details regarding a base version of the Model 3 and a futuristic version for the long term. A dual motor type is expected in 2018 as well.

The CEO Elon Musk has declared that it would come in the middle of next year. Therefore the performance version will be arriving slightly later than the dual motor version. Tesla’s goal is to finetune and streamline the process of churning out its vehicles.

The Model 3 that is currently being manufactured has a long range battery and a premium pack to boot. More alternatives will be available soon though. Besides the long range battery, there will be an allowance of 310 miles for this vehicle.

The single motor rear-wheel drive will ensure that the vehicle moves smoothly over the roads covering the laps with ease and carefree abandon. The car will be a fast one. It will whizz past you like a speedball and leave you scratching your head in confusion.

The Model S, Model X and Model 3 are something about which Tesla Motors and Elon Musk are proud. They are gems and not just cars. The Model 3 especially received many reservations upon coming on the scene.

In 2016 when it was launched, the reservations amounted to a total tally of 375,000 cars. This year though it has reached half a million according to Musk.

A $1000 token has to be deposited for a reservation. That in itself is $500 million worth of potential profits being raked in by Tesla. The total will rise to $22 billion when each car has an average price of $42,000.

According to Musk paradoxically, Tesla Motors doesn’t even feel any need to sell the vehicle. In fact, the company tries not to sell it. This is indeed a strange and anti-advertising stance.

Accoridng to Electrek, He admitted that were his company to push for sales, the numbers that got sold would rise to such a huge figure that it would be virtually unbelievable.

Elon Musk is leading Tesla Motors towards success and he knows the value of the company. Musk, who is a bibliophile, believes in perfection like Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. He is truly genius personified and is a billionaire to boot.