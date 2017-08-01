Samsung Galaxy Note 8 New Leaked Photos Revealed the Device Ahead of August 23 Launch

Noted leaker Evan Blass had posted an official image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8 just 9 hours before. And he stated that this is the image of Samsung Galaxy Note8 in Midnight Black.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

But now he has more for Note lover. He tweeted more images of the Samsung's flagship device just an hour ago. These new images of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 show the rear, side, and stylus of the upcoming device. Blass captioned the images "When it rains etc.". See the images in below tweet.

When it rains etc. pic.twitter.com/D0lFR5Wn1B— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 1, 2017

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Note 8 later this month on August 23. But before that, fans can get full idea of what's coming up with the help of these leaked images.