 
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 New Leaked Photos Revealed The Device Ahead Of August 23 Launch

Posted: Aug 1 2017, 3:52am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 New Leaked Photos Revealed the Device Ahead of August 23 Launch
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 New Leaked Photos Show Dual Cameras and Rear Fingerprint Sensor
 

Previous leaked image, which was posted just 9 hours before, showed the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in midnight black. Samsung's flagship phablet is set to launch on August 23.

Noted leaker Evan Blass had posted an official image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8 just 9 hours before. And he stated that this is the image of Samsung Galaxy Note8 in Midnight Black.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

But now he has more for Note lover. He tweeted more images of the Samsung's flagship device just an hour ago. These new images of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 show the rear, side, and stylus of the upcoming device. Blass captioned the images "When it rains etc.". See the images in below tweet.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Note 8 later this month on August 23. But before that, fans can get full idea of what's coming up with the help of these leaked images.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 28: In Stock Now Online

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 28: In Stock Now Online

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Technology News

New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Massive Size

New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Massive Size

20 hours ago, 7:15am CDT

Nokia 8 Pricing Detailed by Vodafone Romania

Nokia 8 Pricing Detailed by Vodafone Romania

20 hours ago, 6:58am CDT

Persona 5 Anime Series Coming in 2018

Persona 5 Anime Series Coming in 2018

23 hours ago, 3:59am CDT

Capcom Starting To Prepare More Nintendo Switch Games After Ultra Street Fighter II Success

Capcom Starting To Prepare More Nintendo Switch Games After Ultra Street Fighter II Success

1 day ago, 3:12am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Performance Version is Coming in 2018

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Performance Version is Coming in 2018

18 hours ago, 9:16am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Will Cost $1000 Extra for Color Other Than Black

Tesla Model 3 Will Cost $1000 Extra for Color Other Than Black

19 hours ago, 8:19am CDT

Apple to Add LG as Second OLED Display Supplier in 2018

Apple to Add LG as Second OLED Display Supplier in 2018

19 hours ago, 7:59am CDT

New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Massive Size

New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Massive Size

20 hours ago, 7:15am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook