Nintendo Switch Confirmed to Get Hex Gambit in 2018

A Kickstarter campaign for Hex Gambit resulted in the collection of funds amounting to $11,000. This money will fund a PC and Switch version of the game. There are only about three weeks more to go and the next goal of the campaign is $15,000. This will create a new space for the game.

The parent company is One Man Left. It is the same company that created Tilt to Live and Outwitters. Hex Gambit is the spiritual successor to 2012 cult classic Outwitters. Ans it is a turn-based game where a great many schemes and strategies apply.

Besides PC and Switch, the future trend is towards Steam. Hex Gambit combines ideas from over nine variegated prototype games that came before it. It is basically the sequel to Outwitters which came out five odd years ago. A PvP game, Hex Gambit lends gamers a whole lot of tools for creativity.

The matches in this game are quick and deft. Lots of jumping over each other's heads takes place as well. It is a fun enigmatic game if you manage to get the hang of it. There are seven minions and 21 combinations available to the players. There are maps to follow and the first player with 10 points under his belt wins.

One Man Left explained Hex Gambit features and game play details in official press release. These are given below as it is:

Features

1v1 and 2v2 matches, local and online

Practice against the AI

Smart asynchronous play: Watch your opponent take their turns live, or come back whenever.

Massive league metagame: Choose a faction each season and fight for the trophy!

Customize your team: Choose a captain and five minion classes to craft a personal playstyle. 126 combinations to explore on launch day!

Game Details

Hex Gambit is a turn-based, PvP strategy game that gives players lots of tools for tactical creativity. Matches are fast and to-the-point, typically lasting 10-30 minutes. Stronger character abilities unlock in the late game for epic, decisive conclusions.

Our philosophy for character abilities favors a limited set of versatile moves that can be used in more than one way. For instance, our checkers-inspired crowdsurfing mechanic lets any character in the game can bounce over the head of a neighboring unit and land on the opposite side. That's chainable if a bunch of characters are standing in a line, and it makes getting around the map a fun puzzle in and of itself.

Before each match, players select a squad of 5 minion classes and 1 captain, who provides your team with a unique bonus. We'll have 7 minions to choose from on launch day for 21 combinations, times 6 captains. More minions are planned as post-launch DLC to increase that variety exponentially.

In your first turn, you arrange any five starting minions however you like on your side of the map. This quick setup phase kicks matches into action almost immediately.

The first player to reach 10 Victory Points wins. 1 VP is awarded for a minion kill, 2 if you can "tap" a crystal pillar on the hostile side of the map.

The heart of Hex Gambit is our competitive online league play. Each month, players can choose a new faction to fight for in a massive territory control metagame. Any Victory Points you earn in a league match, win or lose, helps your faction seize territory on a huge hex map. Profile trophies are awarded to all members of the winning faction each season, and to the top performers on each team.

One Man Left is planning to start Steam Early Access in October of this year for Hex Gambit. And the company also said that Hex Gambit final launch will be done in Q2 of 2018 on Steam and the Nintendo Switch console. However, developer firm also said that overfunding of the game on Kickstarter may push launch date of Hex Gambit back.