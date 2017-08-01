Batman: The Telltale Series Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6

Batman: The Telltale Series will be bringing some superhero action to the Switch if things go as per plan. The listings for this game were not one but many. The Russian listing is a bit neither here and neither there. The fnac listing has a release date of October 6th.

The box art on both happens to be identical. This is understandable since it won’t be the first Telltale game on the Nintendo Switch. Minecraft: Story Mode is also to come to the Switch pretty soon. A second season of this game along with a second season of Batman will be coming too.

Telltale on the Switch is both an attractive and terrifying prospect. The Switch will thus get to keep its pick up and play capacity. Players have their choice. They can do a quick round of gameplay or engage in long rompfests in which they battle it out with opponents for hours of fun and high jinks.

A few issues need to be resolved before the way is made smooth for this sort of gameplay. In Batman: The Telltale Series gamers will get a firsthand glimpse into the broken mind of Bruce Wayne.

The alternatives before them as the Dark Knight will dictate how their game proceeds in its due course. It is a violent and true grit story set in the heart of Gotham City which has been reduced to ruins.