Monster Hunter Stories Coming to North America on September 8

Monster Hunter Stories had its release date divulged in a novel trailer for the game. You will be able to buy this game for about $40 on September 8th.

The next game in the @MonsterHunter series, Monster Hunter Stories for #3DS, launches on 9/8! A demo will be available in the eShop on 8/10. pic.twitter.com/fADapz8F9N— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 31, 2017

The series of games have their plus points. The scenery is magical in appearance and the players get to stalk, observe and battle with monsters.

The spoils of war lead to the gamers rising through the various levels of the game through increased experience. As they ascend the echelons, the creatures they combat become even more grotesque and scarier.

The whole violent action has a thin veneer of storytelling to cover it. The story eventually gets to be a rich tradition on its own. The battles also become turn-based.

Rather than just hunt monsters, you get to ride while in fighting mode. Also a great deal of hatching of eggs, taming of monsters and fine-tuning their fighting skills not to mention fighting besides them takes place. The game was welcomed in Japan.

The new trailer shows the game’s many hues along with the vistas opened up thanks to its scenic views. The characters are also a colorful bunch.