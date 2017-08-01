 
 

Monster Hunter Stories Coming To North America On September 8

Posted: Aug 1 2017, 6:35am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Monster Hunter Stories Coming to North America on September 8
 

Monster Hunter Stories announces Release Date in the Form of Teaser Trailer

Monster Hunter Stories had its release date divulged in a novel trailer for the game. You will be able to buy this game for about $40 on September 8th.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

The series of games have their plus points. The scenery is magical in appearance and the players get to stalk, observe and battle with monsters.

The spoils of war lead to the gamers rising through the various levels of the game through increased experience. As they ascend the echelons, the creatures they combat become even more grotesque and scarier.

The whole violent action has a thin veneer of storytelling to cover it. The story eventually gets to be a rich tradition on its own. The battles also become turn-based.

Rather than just hunt monsters, you get to ride while in fighting mode. Also a great deal of hatching of eggs, taming of monsters and fine-tuning their fighting skills not to mention fighting besides them takes place. The game was welcomed in Japan.

The new trailer shows the game’s many hues along with the vistas opened up thanks to its scenic views. The characters are also a colorful bunch. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 28: In Stock Now Online

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 28: In Stock Now Online

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Technology News

HBO Hack Leads to Game of Thrones Script Leak

HBO Hack Leads to Game of Thrones Script Leak

3 minutes ago

Blu R1 HD Pulled by Amazon Over Security Issues Posed by Chinese Software

Blu R1 HD Pulled by Amazon Over Security Issues Posed by Chinese Software

30 minutes ago

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

47 minutes ago

Batman: The Telltale Series Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6

Batman: The Telltale Series Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

HBO Hack Leads to Game of Thrones Script Leak

HBO Hack Leads to Game of Thrones Script Leak

3 minutes ago

More iPhone 8 Details Surface via HomePod Firmware

More iPhone 8 Details Surface via HomePod Firmware

9 minutes ago

Blu R1 HD Pulled by Amazon Over Security Issues Posed by Chinese Software

Blu R1 HD Pulled by Amazon Over Security Issues Posed by Chinese Software

30 minutes ago

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

47 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook