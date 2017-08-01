 
 

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle On August 25 For $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80
Nintendo 2DS system in sleek white-and-red with pre-installed new Super Mario Bros. 2 game is hitting store shelves at a suggested retail price of only $79.99 on On Aug. 25.

After the launch of the novel Nintendo 2DS XL a week ago, Nintendo is announcing the imminent release of the system’s kid brother. This is the Nintendo 2DS which will be coming to retail stores sometime next month.

This bundle with a red and white handheld and New Super Mario Bros. 2 will be coming to stores on the 25th of August this year. The total cost of the bundle is about $79.99. This is about the same as that of Nintendo 2DS all by itself.

“Nintendo 2DS is the ideal system for parents that want to introduce their kids to the creative world of Nintendo that they grew up with,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“Its budget-friendly price and huge library of games will provide hours of entertainment for the whole family – whether after school, on the weekends or even while traveling.”

The red and blue normally comes with Mario Kart 7. It is a bit confusing for many gamers that Nintendo is doing this when it already has the 2DS XL. The 2DS XL has the same properties as the 3DS except for the 3D capabilities.

What that means in terms of the real aspects of the platform are that there is a souped-up processor on board as well as an intrinsic amiibo plan. A clam-shell design lies in the pipeline.

The revival of 2DS bundles after the 3DS games is something entirely unexpected for the eager gamers. As for the 3DS XL, it costs at least $200 so it is not exactly dirt cheap.

Nintendo is releasing a variety of new games this fall which can be played on any console in the extended Nintendo 3DS family including in 2D on Nintendo 2DS. We already told you that Monster Hunter Stories is launching on September 8.

But there are 2 more games coming this September. These include Metroid: Samus Returns coming on September 15; and the YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters coming on Sept. 29.

