Blu R1 HD Pulled by Amazon Over Security Issues Posed by Chinese Software

You may not be familiar with the Blu R1 HD smartphone. It's not a high-end device like the iPhone or the Galaxy S8, but it is a nice budget smartphone for the masses who don't want to drop lots of cash. The Blu R1 HD was an Amazon exclusive selling for about $50. I say "was" because Amazon has pulled the smartphone from its website due to a potential security issue.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The removal of the listings for the device on Amazon comes after security firm Kryptowire held a demonstration last week where it showed that the software running on Blu smartphones was actually collecting data and sending that data to servers in China without users knowing. Blu was aware of the software being on its smartphones and went so far as to defend the maker of the software, Shanghai Adups Technology, reports CNET.

Blu also denied any wrongdoing stating that it has policies in place to protect user data. A Blu spokeswoman also said that there had been no data breeches. Amazon didn't care what Blu had to say and took no chances, pulling the smartphone from the marketplace.

Amazon said, "Because security and privacy of our customers is of the utmost importance, all BLU phone models have been made unavailable for purchase on Amazon.com until the issue is resolved."

This is a big move for amazon and Blue, the smartphone maker was a key vendor in the Amazon Prime Exclusive Phones program this program sells smartphones at reduced prices in exchange for allowing Amazon to show buyers ads via lock screens and notifications.