More iPhone 8 Details Surface via HomePod Firmware

Yesterday word that the iPhone 8 would get infrared face unlock detection surfaced via firmware for the HomePod device. Today more details have been unearthed via the same HomePod firmware reports The Verge. The new details indicate that the iPhone 8 will have a tap to wake function, facial expression and attention detection, and the removal of the home button is confirmed.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

The firmware was apparently released over the weekend by Apple by mistake. Considering how rarely Apple makes any sort of mistake like this, it could be that Apple just wanted to build some buzz in the tech world as most of the attention of late has been on the Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung.

Folks digging around in the HomePod firmware have also said that there might be a massive jump in visuals thanks to the new iPhone screen, as much as the iPhone 4 retina display jumped over the original iPhone. That was a massive leap. We don't know exactly what the attention detection feature will mean.

Some think it might be a way for the iPhone 8 to silence notifications if the user is already looking at the screen. It could also be something to do with preventing texting while driving, but we don't know. References to facial expressions were also found in the firmware called "mouthstretch," "mouthsmile," and "mouthdimple". Expectations are that the tap to wake feature will wake the screen with a couple aps, something Windows Phone has done for a while.