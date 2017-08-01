 
 

HBO Hack Leads To Game Of Thrones Script Leak

Posted: Aug 1 2017, 7:35am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

  • Cyber-attack at HBO leads to Game of Thrones leak
 

The hackers leaked the script of an upcoming GOT episode on the web

Recently HBO suffered at the hands of hackers resulting in the theft of a trove of HBO data. The hackers have released the data on the web which contains major spoilers. Especially about HBO’s biggest series Game of Thrones.

Hackers have leaked the script of an upcoming GOT episode which is currently the hottest show on television. This goes on to show the bigger the show is the more attractive it is for hackers

.The leaked info also contains videos of episodes from other shows such as; Ballers, Insecure and Room 104. The hackers have warned they will release even more info from the HBO cyber-attack soon.

On Monday HBO confirmed to EW that they were victim to a cyber-attack in a statement released to Entertainment Weekly. Currently the network is working along with law enforcement and independent cyber security experts to investigate the attack.

It is believed more than 1.5 terabytes of show data has been stolen from the HBO database. It is still not clear as to how and where the hack took place.

The anonymous hackers boasted of their illegal accomplishment by sending emails to several media outlets. The emails started with the greeting “Hi to all mankind” and stated they have carried out the greatest cyber hack of the era.

HBO is not the first media outlet to be attacked by cyber criminals. Previously Walt Disney was asked for ransom by a party. The hackers claimed to have stolen “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and were going to release it.

According to Disney CEO the claim turned out to be a hoax.  Similarly Netflix and Sony have both been part of some very public cyber-attacks in the past.

