2018 Ford Mustang GT Adds Good Neighbor Mode

Many vehicles, and the Ford Mustang GT is one of them, have a Sport Exhaust Mode. This allows their drivers to make the engine produce a roaring sound in an instant.

Yet the 2018 model will have a Quiet setting in its repertoire. The engine noise will be muffled so that the difference will be obvious. Thus Ford has tamed its Mustang’s inner monster.

The head honcho of Ford’s user experience team got the idea after one of his neighbors informed the police regarding the rampant noise produced by the team head’s car in the early hours of the morning.

The GT350 was even more of a noisy nuisance than the Mustang GT. This Quiet mode can be turned on by using the front central console of the car.

Some of the other features include a Drag Strip mode that allows the vehicle to go from 0-60 mph in less than four seconds. The Line Lock facility makes tire smoking maneuvers take place smoothly and easily.

So a neighbor-friendly mode has been added to Ford’s general features. To slow down the roar is the goal. Now the V8 engine will come down in its noisiness to about the level of a domestic dishwasher which is not much.

When the head honcho of the user experience team got in conflict with the police, due to a neighbor’s irate call, while this person did not get a ticket, he nevertheless decided to rectify the wrong besides saying sorry to the annoyed neighbor.

He sincerely thought about introducing more control over the engine noise. Thus a quiet start mode and a quiet exhaust mode are going to be newcomers on the Ford Motors scene.

“I love the sound of the V8, but it can be loud, and you can’t annoy people like that in your neighborhood,” said von Foerster, who now leads Ford’s user experience team in product development. “It sounds so cool, but I thought, ‘There has to be a way to give people more control over the engine’s sound.’”

Loud noises can cause all sorts of health issues. Lawnmowers naturally get the blame as the most common early morning peeves of people who like to hit the snooze button on their alarm clocks. Thanks to the quiet mode, the noise of the new Mustang GT has gone down by 10 decibels.

“When sounds get up into the upper-70-decibel range, that’s typically about when they start to bother people,” said Flis. “With quiet start activated, the decibel level of the new Mustang GT drops by about 10 decibels, to a much more comfortable 72 decibels – about the level of a household dishwasher.”

Now, neighbors everywhere won’t have to bury their heads within their downy pillows early in the morning. The aggressive engine noise will hopefully be tamed so that there is more peace and quiet in the surrounding environment.