Daydream VR Update Starts Rolling Out to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Google has declared that its Google Daydream VR support is now rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. This means global accessibility. The devices on T-Mobile and Verizon got the support system some time back.

Now that Samsung devices are getting the support, it seems that this is the beginning of a good thing indeed. Some other smartphone platforms that are getting this facility include: ASUS ZenFone AR, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Moto Z, Porsche Design Mate 9 and the ZTE Axon 7.

About a dozen smartphones will be getting Daydream VR support towards the end of this year. This remains to be seen though. Novel elite gizmos include the Galaxy Note 8, the LG V30 and other Google Pixel devices.

Google’s very own Pixel smartphone will get this support along with the Galaxy Note 8 in an out of the box manner. As for the LG V30, it is something of an enigma at the present moment.

Google Daydream does not function on certain platforms though. These include previous versions of Android and the Android 7.1 Nougat. Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL were the two devices which originally had support for Google Daydream on their platforms.

VR as everyone knows stands for Virtual Reality. Google’s brand of VR will revolutionize this genre of the latest technology. The update for this support system will take some time to come to the app store though. Till then, the tech geeks and freaks ought to hold on tight and hope for the best.