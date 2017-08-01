Apple Music Releases New Carpool Karaoke Trailer Before August 8 Debut

Apple introduced a trailer for its television series Carpool Karaoke: The Series. This novel trailer is based on the song “On the Road Again” and it tickles the fancy of several of the stars who make an appearance on the show.

Apple Inc. purchased this entertainment platform a year ago. It was originally based on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The producers of this show were none other than James Corden, Ben Winston and Eric Kankowski.

Apple’s novel show will present in its repertoire 16 episodes which will feature pairs of celebs that sing together various songs while driving a car.

Each episode will last for 30 minutes and the host will be different each time too. As for the content it will be a refreshing change per episode thereby retaining viewer interest.

Among the long list of celebrities flocking to the show may be included: Will Smith, James Corden, Miley Cyrus, Noah and Billy Ray and the whole Cyrus family, Shakira and Trevor Noah, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Masie Williams, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson, and last but not least, the basketball player LeBron James.

The program will debut in a hundred countries all over the globe. It will remain confined only to those individuals who have an Apple subscription. This show has the potential to go viral once it hits the airwaves. All TV viewers ought to be on the lookout for this program when August 8th comes along.