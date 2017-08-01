SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

It got very quite again after a week of turmoil around the SNES Classic caused by Walmart. The retailer accidentally released the SNES Classic for pre-order and then days later canceled all orders. Currently there no new developments on the pre-order front for the SNES Classic. We have spotted though a new SNES Classic accessory in Japan.

Cyber Gadget released another accessory for the SNES Classic or Super Famicom Mini how the new retro console is called in Japan. The company already revealed a carrying case for the SNES Classic. Now Amazon.jp lists a dust cover for the Super NES Classic made by Cyber Gadget. The $9 accessory prevents that dust collects on the console and also fends off potential yellowing.

Yellowing was a huge issue on the original SNES, but is not expected to be an issue with the new SNES Classic editions. Fans who want to be on the save side can get this dust cover for the console. The cover is made from nylon and has cut outs for the connectors. There is no product image yet available on the listing.

So far we have seen only a few accessories for the SNES Classic. The only must have one so far is the SNES Classic companion book.

