 
 

SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

Posted: Aug 1 2017, 10:04am CDT

 

New SNES Classic accessory appears.

It got very quite again after a week of turmoil around the SNES Classic caused by Walmart. The retailer accidentally released the SNES Classic for pre-order and then days later canceled all orders. Currently there no new developments on the pre-order front for the SNES Classic. We have spotted though a new SNES Classic accessory in Japan.

Cyber Gadget released another accessory for the SNES Classic or Super Famicom Mini how the new retro console is called in Japan. The company already revealed a carrying case for the SNES Classic. Now Amazon.jp lists a dust cover for the Super NES Classic made by Cyber Gadget. The $9 accessory prevents that dust collects on the console and also fends off potential yellowing. 

Yellowing was a huge issue on the original SNES, but is not expected to be an issue with the new SNES Classic editions. Fans who want to be on the save side can get this dust cover for the console. The cover is made from nylon and has cut outs for the connectors. There is no product image yet available on the listing

So far we have seen only a few accessories for the SNES Classic. The only must have one so far is the SNES Classic companion book.

To not miss any upcoming pre-order opportunity for the SNES Classic, you can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. As soon as Target, ToysRUs and GameStop release product pages for the SNES Classic, they will be added to The Tracker.

The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued. 

There is now a way to test the notifications on the Tracker app, so users can see how the notification looks like and confirm that they work on their phone. See the details here.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.

