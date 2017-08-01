How to Avoid Buying Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

United States people are going to view the total solar eclipse on August 21. There are two ways of watching the solar eclipse safely. One method is an indirect viewing while the other is to watch eclipse with NASA-certified solar eclipse glasses.

NASA is warning total solar eclipse viewers to buy glasses carefully. This is because the market is full of vendors selling low quality fake glasses that could permanently damage your eyesight.

The latest news is to avoid buying fake solar eclipse glasses. These objects of interest are coming in the form of a deluge in the market and every consumer has to be very careful regarding purchasing them.

Nobody ought to be duped by such counterfeit items. The total solar eclipse is to take place on August 21st. To play it safe is the best policy as far as viewing this solar eclipse is concerned.

Phony glasses could end up ruining your eyesight. So it is best to steer clear of these cheap gimmicks that are not worth it in the end. According to the American Astronomical Society (AAS), such devices claim to meet the standards yet in reality they do not even come close.

The AAS has done some research regarding the marketing ploys being used to sell these fool’s gold items. While some vendors and suppliers are the real deal, there are several shady sorts who are best avoided. In fact, they ought to be reported to the authorities.

Any ordinary shades will not do for viewing the eclipse. Also the timing of viewing matters. Nobody wants to view the sun while it is partially visible.

Even certified glasses will have to be checked for any damage they may have incurred. This is a very exciting event. It is the first time since the year 1979 when a total solar eclipse will be taking place in the United States.

NASA has a website dedicated to the 2017 eclipse. This website have a page about eclipse-viewing safety. This NASA website says that that solar eclipse-viewing glasses must meet the below basic criteria:

Have certification information with a designated ISO 12312-2 international standard

Have the manufacturer’s name and address printed somewhere on the product

Not be used if they are older than three years, or have scratched or wrinkled lenses

Not use homemade filters or be substituted for with ordinary sunglasses -- not even very dark ones

NASA also shared names a few trustworthy lens brands that the American Astronomical Society (AA) has verified. The below five manufacturers are developing high quality eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

American Paper Optics

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only)

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

Over 200 million people will see the magnificent sight wearing the appropriate glasses all over the world. The event has sparked an interest in all astronomers, amateur and professional alike, so the fake glasses are flooding the market.

The only message by the AAS is to protect your eyes. Viewing such solar eclipses requires extra dark glasses that are made of special materials. Even such a reliable site as Amazon is selling cheap versions of the real thing. So the buyers ought to be wary of hucksters and cheap alternatives since eyesight is a great gift and the most beautiful of the five senses.