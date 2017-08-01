SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

Nintendo has finally broken its silence about the SNES Classic sale. The Japanese video maker announced on Facebook that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order later this month.

"We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month. A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year," said the company in a Facebook post.

What this means is that you can take off for the next three weeks from SNES Classic hunting. The SNES Classic pre-orders will happen in the last month of August.

Over a week ago Walmart "accidentally" opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. Last Wednesday, Walmart has cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders. This wasn't pretty and Walmart did not offer anything to those lucky enough to place a pre-order a week ago.

Target's customer support continued to confirm that the SNES Classic pre-order will be available at target.com. They were sending the right message as confirmed by Nintendo today. The SNES Classic is not listed at Target yet. There are no details on when the SNES Classic Edition will be available at Target.

Electronics retailer B&H has started to list the SNES Classic on their online shop. B&H is not a primary retail partner of Nintendo. The listing of the SNES Classic says that the expected availability is October 2 and not the official release date of September 29.

So far Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have put up product pages for the SNES Classic. GameStop has so far only setup a sign-up page for the SNES Classic. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. As soon as Target, ToysRUs and GameStop release product pages for the SNES Classic, they will be added to The Tracker.

The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued.

There is now a way to test the notifications on the Tracker app, so users can see how the notification looks like and confirm that they work on their phone. See the details here.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.