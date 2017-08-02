How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

Nintendo issued an update for its Switch, the aim of which is to seek a solution to the problem of its console battery. The screen indicator that shows the battery’s charge level is the real crux of the matter.

Version 3.01 of the Switch software shows that the charge of the battery is not being shown with clarity on the console. Some of the owners of the console have faced this bug in the system.

The problem seems to be that the system can proceed from a fully charged battery to a completely depleted one in a matter of minutes. Sometimes it also depicts the battery as dead even though it has been charging for hours. The fix is not easy and may require quite a few steps.

Nintendo has claimed that this battery fault will improve gradually. All that is supposedly required is the draining of the battery and a repetition of the process. The process may take hours to reach its conclusion though.

Polygon published the step-by-step process which is given below:

1. Ensure the console has the latest system update. The steps below apply to system menu version 3.0.1 or higher.

2. Set the Auto-Sleep mode to "Never" for "Playing on Console Screen" and for "Connected to TV."

3. Connect the AC adapter directly to the console until the battery is fully charged.

If the battery charge indicator does not reach 100%, simply allow the console to charge for approximately three hours.

The console can be in use while it is charging.

4. Once the battery is fully charged, leave the console alone for one hour with the AC adapter still connected to it.

5. Afterward, disconnect the AC adapter and allow the console to display the HOME Menu for approximately three to four hours.

The remaining battery life must be depleted as much as possible.

6. Once the battery charge is almost depleted, power off the console by holding down the POWER Button for three seconds, then select "Power Options" > "Turn Off." Leave the console alone for at least 30 minutes.

7. Repeat steps 2 - 6 several times.

The battery charge indicator will improve gradually by repeating this process several times.

The faulty battery indicator has plagued the Nintendo Switch console for quite some time now. It is indeed high time that something is done about this nuisance.

The fix for this problem that has been offered by Nintendo is rather tiresome. Yet it will do for now. The aim is to charge the battery to 100% and then repeat the process 2-6 times.