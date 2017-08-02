Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

The seasonal event Summer Games 2017 by the game Overwatch will be coming again on Tuesday the 8th of August. The development was announced by Blizzard Entertainment today on Reddit.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

This year Summer Games will be different from last year. The 2017 Summer Games will have new skins and updates to the Lúcioball game mode. But the cosmetics released last year will return to the world of Overwatch.

Keep in mind Lúcioball will return to Overwatch only for the Summer Games. Meaning it will be a limited-time event. For the 2017 version Blizzard Entertainment is even adding a new stadium to the game world.

The stadium will be called Sydney and will be situated alongside the Rio stadium which will also be returning. That’s not all, according to the Overwatch developers this time they will change some of the rules for the game.

For instance the ability to “boop” enemies has been changed. This time enemies will be attacked with Lúcio’s Soundwave rather than be booped.

Even Lúcio’s ultimate abilities have been changed. The ball can no longer be pulled towards the player in the game. Instead for Summer Games 2017 Lúcio’s speed and the speed of his “boop” will be increased.

Blizzard Entertainment also announced all items on the Summer Games can be unlocked through game credits. The skins from Summer Games 2016 will also be available for purchase along with the new skins for 2017 but at reduced prices.

Some reports suggest there will even be a special Junkrat cosmetic which will feature boast water balloons instead of bombs. Fans of the game will have to wait until the release to take advantage of the gaming event.