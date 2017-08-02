 
 

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed To Return On August 8

Posted: Aug 2 2017, 5:51am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8
  • The seasonal event Summer Games for 2017 is coming back on Overwatch
 

According to Blizzard Entertainment the event will return to the game on Tuesday the 8th of August

The seasonal event Summer Games 2017 by the game Overwatch will be coming again on Tuesday the 8th of August. The development was announced by Blizzard Entertainment today on Reddit.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

This year Summer Games will be different from last year. The 2017 Summer Games will have new skins and updates to the Lúcioball game mode. But the cosmetics released last year will return to the world of Overwatch. 

Keep in mind Lúcioball will return to Overwatch only for the Summer Games. Meaning it will be a limited-time event. For the 2017 version Blizzard Entertainment is even adding a new stadium to the game world.

The stadium will be called Sydney and will be situated alongside the Rio stadium which will also be returning. That’s not all, according to the Overwatch developers this time they will change some of the rules for the game.

For instance the ability to “boop” enemies has been changed. This time enemies will be attacked with Lúcio’s Soundwave rather than be booped.

Even Lúcio’s ultimate abilities have been changed. The ball can no longer be pulled towards the player in the game. Instead for Summer Games 2017 Lúcio’s speed and the speed of his “boop” will be increased. 

Blizzard Entertainment also announced all items on the Summer Games can be unlocked through game credits. The skins from Summer Games 2016 will also be available for purchase along with the new skins for 2017 but at reduced prices.

Some reports suggest there will even be a special Junkrat cosmetic which will feature boast water balloons instead of bombs. Fans of the game will have to wait until the release to take advantage of the gaming event. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Technology News

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

14 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

19 hours ago, 10:04am CDT

Daydream VR Update Starts Rolling Out to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Daydream VR Update Starts Rolling Out to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

21 hours ago, 8:31am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

13 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

3 hours ago

How to Avoid Buying Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

How to Avoid Buying Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

19 hours ago, 10:15am CDT

SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

19 hours ago, 10:04am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook