Nintendo Switch First NSFW Game Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Unveiled

It was declared during a Nintendo Direct that Senran Kagura, the ninja game, will be coming to the Switch. At a press conference in Tokyo today Kenichiro Takaki, the maker of Senran Kagura displayed the game for all to see.

It looked to be in the style of NSFW. This was especially so for a game on the Nintendo Switch system. While Senran Kagura is not in the realm of hard core erotica, it is not the sort of stuff you would share with your average class of seventh graders.

The full name of the game is Shinobi Rifure: Senran Kagura. Rifure means “reflexology” or pumelling massage of various body parts.

Takaki demonstrated how in the game he massaged the female character’s thighs during the conference. Such “touch communication” games were there to ensure that the players got to know what made the characters feel good.

The celeb Mika Kano decided to have a go at the game. She asked if the roller massager could go any further up the girl’s hamstring. Apparently it could not for obvious decency’s sake.

Kano spoke of how this was the first time she had played such a fascinating game. She will not be the only one to be surprised by playing such a game.

Gematsu published the below brief overview of the gameplay:

Asuka’s appearance and story changes through massages! Make physical contact with her starting with massages from your own hands!

Depending on where you touch, her mood will change. Take a look into the deep psyche of Asuka different from her usual self.

Enjoy Asuka in various forms, including “club junior,” “little sister,” “idol,” “tutor,” and more.

Through HD Rumble, you can enjoy heart-pounding physical contact. The feeling of a comfortable massage is more realistically transmitted through HD Rumble.