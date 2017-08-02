 
 

Nintendo Switch First NSFW Game Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Unveiled

Posted: Aug 2 2017, 6:57am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch First NSFW Game Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Unveiled
 

Nintendo Switch has NSFW Game Arrive on its Platform

It was declared during a Nintendo Direct that Senran Kagura, the ninja game, will be coming to the Switch. At a press conference in Tokyo today Kenichiro Takaki, the maker of Senran Kagura displayed the game for all to see.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

It looked to be in the style of NSFW. This was especially so for a game on the Nintendo Switch system. While Senran Kagura is not in the realm of hard core erotica, it is not the sort of stuff you would share with your average class of seventh graders.

The full name of the game is Shinobi Rifure: Senran Kagura. Rifure means “reflexology” or pumelling massage of various body parts. 

Takaki demonstrated how in the game he massaged the female character’s thighs during the conference. Such “touch communication” games were there to ensure that the players got to know what made the characters feel good.

The celeb Mika Kano decided to have a go at the game. She asked if the roller massager could go any further up the girl’s hamstring. Apparently it could not for obvious decency’s sake.

Kano spoke of how this was the first time she had played such a fascinating game. She will not be the only one to be surprised by playing such a game. 

Gematsu published the below brief overview of the gameplay:

Asuka’s appearance and story changes through massages! Make physical contact with her starting with massages from your own hands!

Depending on where you touch, her mood will change. Take a look into the deep psyche of Asuka different from her usual self.

Enjoy Asuka in various forms, including “club junior,” “little sister,” “idol,” “tutor,” and more.

Through HD Rumble, you can enjoy heart-pounding physical contact. The feeling of a comfortable massage is more realistically transmitted through HD Rumble.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Technology News

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

1 hour ago

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

5 hours ago

SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

SNES Classic Dust Cover Prevents Yellowing

20 hours ago, 10:04am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

1 hour ago

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

SNES Classic Pre-order Will Happen Late August says Nintendo

5 hours ago

How to Avoid Buying Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

How to Avoid Buying Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

20 hours ago, 10:15am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook