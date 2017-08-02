 
 

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming To Nintendo Switch

Posted: Aug 2 2017

 

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming to Nintendo Switch
 

Kenichiro Takaki looks forward to Peach Ball: Senran Kagura for Nintendo Switch

After Shinobi Refure, Peach Ball has arrived in which Takaki, its maker, wants to play pinball on a woman’s body. Some gamers are rather let down by the fact that this is not a fighting game and neither is Shinobi Refure.

Yet Peach Ball was a game that Kenichiro Takaki had been wanting to play for a long time. According to the man: he wanted to feel the ball touch a female’s bust.

Also since there was quite a lot to learn about pinball and Takaki wanted to make it a cinch to play, the stage for this game will come with light and shade tones. 

The announcement of Peach Ball on YouTube and Niconico showed that this is a much awaited game on the Switch. Takaki, who is a man of instinct and intelligence, had been wanting to make such a game since a long time.

He said that to see a ball hit soft female breasts was a dream of his and while this was not fulfilled in reality, he could do what he wanted in the field of video games. The players could feel the bounce when the ball hit the mammary glands in this game. It was cool and funky indeed. 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

