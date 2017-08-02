First Flower on Earth Looked Like This

There is a virtual cornucopia of flowers that exist in today’s environment on this planet. All the way from duckweed to corpse flowers, the sizes of these flowers may vary too. Yet to envision the fact that all these flowers originally had only one ancestor seems a tall order. However, this is a fact and it cannot be denied since the evolutionary record proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

No less an authority on biology than Charles Darwin was surprised over the vast explosion of flowers in the early periods of the earth’s evolutionary history. Scientists recently came out with the ancestral flower where the journey of botany began. They report their findings in a paper published on August 1, 2017 in the journal Nature Communications.

Hervé Sauquet from Université Paris-Sud, France is one of the authors of the paper. He said: "There is no living flower that looks exactly like the ancestral one - and why should there be? This is a flower that existed at least 140 million years ago and has had considerable time to evolve into the incredible diversity of flowers that exist today."

The story of how flowers conquered the verdant lands of the globe was beautifully presented by the researchers. While fossil examination is the first method to learn about early life forms, this is a hard thing to do in case of flowers since they don’t normally leave behind any fossils. The earliest flowers go back 130 million years in the past. This happens to be 10 million years after the earliest ancestor of these flowers was extant.

There is another method of gaining knowledge about older forms of flowers. That is by tracing the older versions from the structural morphology of the newer flowers. Tracing the lineage down the family tree of the flower leads to the original one which reigned supreme in the beginning.

An eFLOWER project was introduced and it gathered comprehensive data regarding these ancient flowers. The reproductive organs of flowers as well as the pattern of their petals were taken into account.

This analytic effort was an in depth project which provided a largesse of facts to the scientists which they perused at leisure. The project went down to the last details by examining the DNA of these ancient flowers. While the final picture of the earliest flower does look like many flowers of today, it also has a few different traits.

It is in its form that this original flower differs from its modern counterparts. Its petals and organs were organized in concentric circles of groups of trios. Some of these earliest flowers include the Amborella shrubs among them. Their petals are arranged in spirals.

The flowers look like the anomaly of the platypus (which is so in case of the animal kingdom). It seems that these early flowers expanded not by becoming more complex but by reverting to simplicity in their evolution which is indeed paradoxical.