Pixel 2 Renderings Leak Highlight Sleek Design

Forbes has been on a roll the last several months with renderings of some of the coolest smartphones that are in the works published by way of casemakers. Last time we talked about the Galaxy Note 8 was when an image was leaked earlier this week. Forbes now has some renderings of the Google Pixel 2 smartphone thanks to casemaker Olixar.

The renderings show the smartphone crammed inside the opaque Olixar smartphone case. The rendering shows a flat screened device with reasonably thin bezels. The Pixel 2 still looks to my eyes like a smartphone designed last year compared to Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 renderings seen recently. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are said to look identical aside from the larger screen on the XL.

Olixar has in the past shown renderings that were spot on for the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8. The renderings for the Pixel 2 are expected to be accurate as well. The Olixar cases are up for pre-order now with the cheapest for the Pixel 2 being $5.99.

There are some details missing, these renderings only show the front and back of the smartphone. There are no shots of the sides or edges so we can see prot arrangements. Specs are also still a mystery, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to have a screen at least 6-inches. Pricing is expected to increase this year, it seems everyone is driving up prices as Apple is expected to do.