 
 

Pixel 2 Renderings Leak Highlight Sleek Design

Posted: Aug 2 2017, 7:27am CDT | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Pixel 2 Renderings Leak Highlight Sleek Design
Image via Olixar/Forbes

Gallery

1 images
Pixel 2 Renderings Leak Highlight Sleek Design
 

Renderings are from casemaker Olixar

Forbes has been on a roll the last several months with renderings of some of the coolest smartphones that are in the works published by way of casemakers. Last time we talked about the Galaxy Note 8 was when an image was leaked earlier this week. Forbes now has some renderings of the Google Pixel 2 smartphone thanks to casemaker Olixar.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The renderings show the smartphone crammed inside the opaque Olixar smartphone case. The rendering shows a flat screened device with reasonably thin bezels. The Pixel 2 still looks to my eyes like a smartphone designed last year compared to Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 renderings seen recently. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are said to look identical aside from the larger screen on the XL.

Olixar has in the past shown renderings that were spot on for the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8. The renderings for the Pixel 2 are expected to be accurate as well. The Olixar cases are up for pre-order now with the cheapest for the Pixel 2 being $5.99.

There are some details missing, these renderings only show the front and back of the smartphone. There are no shots of the sides or edges so we can see prot arrangements. Specs are also still a mystery, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to have a screen at least 6-inches. Pricing is expected to increase this year, it seems everyone is driving up prices as Apple is expected to do.

Gallery

1 images
Pixel 2 Renderings Leak Highlight Sleek Design

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Technology News

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming to Nintendo Switch

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming to Nintendo Switch

23 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch First NSFW Game Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Unveiled

Nintendo Switch First NSFW Game Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Unveiled

29 minutes ago

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

1 hour ago

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

How to Fix Nintendo Switch Battery Issue

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

First Flower on Earth Looked Like This

First Flower on Earth Looked Like This

2 minutes ago

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming to Nintendo Switch

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming to Nintendo Switch

23 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch First NSFW Game Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Unveiled

Nintendo Switch First NSFW Game Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura Unveiled

29 minutes ago

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 Confirmed to Return on August 8

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook