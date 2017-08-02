Microsoft Surface Financing Lets You Upgrade in 18 Months

Microsoft that's just announced a new financing program for devices in the Surface family. The program is called the Surface Plus Program and it is for customers and businesses that want to put out less money upfront. Surface Plus and Surface Plus for business launched yesterday and is available exclusively in the US at microsoft stores and Microsoft online.

Surface Plus lets buyers get a Surface device with no interest and 24-months to pay. Upgrades allow you to get the latest Surface device after 18 months. That upgrade is subject to device availability and eligibility. You do have to return your functional device in good condition and open a new 24-month payment plan with Klarna, who is apparently the servicer for WebBank who finances devices for the plan.

If you don't pay of the Surface In 24 months, interest accrues at 19.99%. Buyers also get service and support at microsoft Stores and a 30-day return policy. Surface Plus for Businesses allow customers to add as many devices as they want under a single agreement and have a mix of models.

The Business offering also allows financing of a 55-inch Surface Hub, Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Studio. Business can also aff $8.25 monthly to get productivity software, presumably Office 365. Business can finance over 18, 24, or 30 months and can upgrade devices after 12 months on the 18-month term. Business also get service plans with accidental damage coverage.