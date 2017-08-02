 
 

Why NASA Is Offering Six-Figure Salary To Protect Earth From Aliens?

Posted: Aug 2 2017, 9:42am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Why NASA is Offering Six-Figure Salary to Protect Earth From Aliens?
Getty Images
  • NASA Offering Six Figures Job to Save the Planet from Alien Invasion
 

NASA offers a new position of Planetary Protection Officer with six figures salary and job description includes protecting the planet against alien invasion.

NASA and other private agencies have been setting their eyes across the galaxy. The space exploration expeditions have been scheduled in the coming years. While that is a great news for all space exploration enthusiasts and all of humanity in general, there are implications. 

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Many space believe in alien existence out there. Some people also believe that the aliens have already invaded Earth. Literature and theories support this belief. It is natural that with so much space exploration scheduled, the alien invasion enthusiast will find new raw sources to strengthen their claims. 

NASA is taking steps ahead of these expeditions by opening a job post of Planetary Protection Officer (PPO). A new post in NASA which will work at the Office of Safety and Mission Assurance for Planetary Protection.

The job description for the PPO includes; NASA's planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASA's space flight missions.

The PPO will also have additional duties which involve, providing support to the Safety and Mission Assurance (SMA) Technical Authority. They will also serve as a principal advisory resource for the Chief, SMA and other senior officials on matters pertaining to planetary protection.

The primary objective for creating this post by NASA has been detailed as, "the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration."

That means that any alien invasion right down to the microbial level should be anticipated and avoided. Similarly, any terrestrial invasion of the space bodies including planets and moons. 

The job title comes with a six figures salary between $124,406 and $187,000 a year and a higher post at NASA which will be regulated at a later time. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Latest Science News

First Flower on Earth Looked Like This

First Flower on Earth Looked Like This

3 hours ago

How to Avoid Buying Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

How to Avoid Buying Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

1 day ago, 10:15am CDT

Astronomers may have Discovered the First Exomoon

Astronomers may have Discovered the First Exomoon

3 days ago, 10:49pm CDT

China to Build First Mars Simulation Base on Earth

China to Build First Mars Simulation Base on Earth

3 days ago, 6:23pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Model 3 Easter Eggs Found with a Map of Mars

Tesla Model 3 Easter Eggs Found with a Map of Mars

33 minutes ago

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

41 minutes ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Near-Production Model Spotted

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Near-Production Model Spotted

56 minutes ago

Microsoft Surface Financing Lets You Upgrade in 18 Months

Microsoft Surface Financing Lets You Upgrade in 18 Months

3 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook