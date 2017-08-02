Why NASA is Offering Six-Figure Salary to Protect Earth From Aliens?

NASA and other private agencies have been setting their eyes across the galaxy. The space exploration expeditions have been scheduled in the coming years. While that is a great news for all space exploration enthusiasts and all of humanity in general, there are implications.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Many space believe in alien existence out there. Some people also believe that the aliens have already invaded Earth. Literature and theories support this belief. It is natural that with so much space exploration scheduled, the alien invasion enthusiast will find new raw sources to strengthen their claims.

NASA is taking steps ahead of these expeditions by opening a job post of Planetary Protection Officer (PPO). A new post in NASA which will work at the Office of Safety and Mission Assurance for Planetary Protection.

The job description for the PPO includes; NASA's planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASA's space flight missions.

The PPO will also have additional duties which involve, providing support to the Safety and Mission Assurance (SMA) Technical Authority. They will also serve as a principal advisory resource for the Chief, SMA and other senior officials on matters pertaining to planetary protection.

The primary objective for creating this post by NASA has been detailed as, "the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration."

That means that any alien invasion right down to the microbial level should be anticipated and avoided. Similarly, any terrestrial invasion of the space bodies including planets and moons.

The job title comes with a six figures salary between $124,406 and $187,000 a year and a higher post at NASA which will be regulated at a later time.