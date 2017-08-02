2018 Aston Martin Vantage Near-Production Model Spotted

The first few photos of the 2018 Aston Martin have been displayed on the Internet ahead of time. They show a final production vehicle which is radically different from the DB11.

This special Aston Martin has been inspired by the DB10 instead. This was designed for the James Bond movie Spectre. It has also been termed the Vulcan hypercar. The novel Vantage employs a spanking new generation of aluminum body parts and is basically an abridged version of the DB11.

It not only has less weight but shows more rigid torsion than its previous model of car. Thus its flexibility is greater. The Aston will possess a V8 engine. This is the same engine which is to be found in the Mercedes-AMG but it has been adopted with minor changes, acoording to AutoCar.

The four liter twin turbocharged V8 engine will generate about 500 bhp. The whole thing is a joint effort by Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin. The latter’s software is being employed in this whole scheme. This will provide some extra potency over the original 430 bhp. The topmost speed is more than 190 mph.

With this Aston Martin vehicle comes the choice of six speed manual or a dual clutch automatic transmission. Some time in the future, a V12 variety of this engine will be available too. The car will come out towards the end of this year. A truck car also lies in the pipeline.

The V8 Vantage will cost more than the present car’s 94,995 pounds price tag. Most of the Aston Martin vehicles will be joined by the DBX SUV and Lagonda to boot. Another one which happens to be an EV is the RapidE which will be assembled in 2019.

The redesigned Vantage is an Aston Martin creation that is worth a second gander. The teaser photos reveal the Vantage in its own real exterior for the first time. This matches the drawings of the vehicle that reached the public some time back. It is a smooth and sensual design from the outside.

These are muscles cars that are meant for racing. They will leave the onlookers and spectators scratching their heads in confusion. The passion of driving a solid muscle car knowing all the while that you are seated in the stuff that heroes the likes of James Bond actually operate on the silver screen is something to be proud of indeed.