Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

After the smashing success of Street Fighter II, Capcom has declared that a series of novel games will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Two have already been announced. They are zombie classics where you get to kill the living dead.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

One is Resident Evil: Revelations and the other one happens to be the concomitant Resident Evil: Revelations 2. The first edition of Resident Evil: Revelations launched on the Nintendo 3DS about half a decade ago.

While it was launched on a portable console, it was still judged to be a virtual success story especially since it was introduced on a platform which was a failure at that point in time.

The game later on made the transition to home consoles and PC. The sequel, Resident Evil: Revelations 2 didn’t come to 3DS and instead came to all the other platforms about two years ago.

After Street Fighter II, the game company held fast to its promise and delivered the two new games on the Nintendo Switch. Revelations will be arriving on PS4 and Xbox One too soon. It will be worth the bargain for a mere $20.

Among the goodies you will get along with the game may be included: a DCL, a better framerate, improved details regarding the surroundings depicted and last but not least better monster gameplay.

Revelations 2 will be coming to the various gaming platforms as well which is indeed a good thing. Capcom however has quite a few other surprises up its sleeves.

While Revelations and Revelations 2 will be hitting the Switch in the winter months of 2017, the company chose to remain mum about any further details regarding the Switch.

The Revelations duo resembles the original Resident Evil game than recent Resident Evil VII. It hits the nail on the head though and that too in a thorough manner.

Gamers will get to operate the character, Jill Valentine who has to ferret out her former partner, Chris Redfield. Redfield went missing in action while on a quest in a cargo-laden ship on the high seas.

Since this is Resident Evil, there are many fears and complexes it will awaken in the players. The game has traveled a long distance since its 3DS period in history.

The zombies are arriving fast and you have to kill as many in as little time as possible. The Resident Evil world is shown in these games at its best. You will enjoy playing these two games with zest and gusto.

Resident Evil Revelations will be available for sale both digitally and at retail across North America for PS4 and Xbox One on August 29 for $19.99.

And a combo pack called Resident Evil Revelations Collection will be available for Nintendo Switch in North America in late 2017 at price of $39.99.

This combo pack will include a cartridge with Resident Evil Revelations as well as a download voucher for Resident Evil Revelations 2. Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 will also be available separately as a digital download for $19.99 each.