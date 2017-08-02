Tesla Model 3 Easter Eggs Found with a Map of Mars

Tesla is known to add fun Easter eggs, sometimes in the form of software updates, for its customer to find every year in their vehicles. 2017 is no different and this time three eggs have been found in the latest Tesla Model 3.

The eggs have been revealed by Steve Jurvetson in a video shared by Green Car Reports. Three Easter eggs were found hiding in the brand-new Tesla Model 3 menuw. Jurvetson, who is a member of Tesla's board of directors, was one of the first people to own a Model 3.

The Easter eggs in the Tesla Model 3 can be accessed from the "About Your Tesla" menu. Staying on the menu for a few seconds unlocks a secondary screen which shows the three eggs. The eggs are in the form of three options; "More Cowbell," a coloring book icon, and Mars icon.

As expected the Mars icon opens up into a map of the red planet. Touching the icon transforms the Model 3's navigation screen into a view of Mars. The map is so believable it even shows a Mars Curiosity rover driving over the rocky path of the red planet.

Similarly the coloring book icon opens up into a scribble so passengers can take notes and draw works of art with their fingers. All of this artwork can be done on the Tesla touchscreen. The video does not show if the notes can be saved or transferred to a smartphone but we will find out soon enough.

Since Jurvetson skipped the "More Cowbell" egg in his video we still don’t know what it does. But as the name suggests it will have links to the Blue Öyster Cult sketch from "Saturday Night Live".