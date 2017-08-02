 
 

SNES Classic Finally Listed At Target Online Shop

Posted: Aug 2 2017, 11:38am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop
 

Target has published the Nintendo SNES Classic product page.

Nintendo has finally broken its silence about the SNES Classic pre-order yesterday. The Japanese video maker announced on Facebook that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late this month.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Target followed Nintendo's announcement today with the release of the SNES Classic product page at target.com. The retailer had not listed the SNES Classic until now. There have been speculations that Target was waiting for the FCC approval of the SNES Classic. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart had SNES Classic product pages up since the announcement. 

The Tracker app has added the Target's SNES Classic listing to the list of stores it monitors for the availability of the SNES Classic pre-order. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. As soon as Target, ToysRUs and GameStop release product pages for the SNES Classic, they will be added to The Tracker.

The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued. 

There is now a way to test the notifications on the Tracker app, so users can see how the notification looks like and confirm that they work on their phone. See the details here.

With the Nintendo announcement, SNES Classic pre-orders will be more significant than the pre-order opportunities had been for the NES Classic. The SNES Classic pre-order events at Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and ToysRUs will be the best opportunities to get your hands on a SNES Classic.

Many more consumers will be aware of the SNES Classic end of September when it will be released. The demand will only continue to build from their until the Holidays.

Target's customer support continued to confirm that the SNES Classic pre-order will be available at target.com. They were sending the right message as confirmed by Nintendo yesterday.

Over a week ago Walmart "accidentally" opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. Last Wednesday, Walmart has cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders. This wasn't pretty and Walmart did not offer anything to those lucky enough to place a pre-order a week ago.

Electronics retailer B&H has started to list the SNES Classic on their online shop. B&H is not a primary retail partner of Nintendo. The listing of the SNES Classic says that the expected availability is October 2 and not the official release date of September 29.

So far Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have put up product pages for the SNES Classic. GameStop has so far only setup a sign-up page for the SNES Classic. 

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-02 11:35:08am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Target Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80




Technology News

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

1 hour ago

Microsoft Surface Financing Lets You Upgrade in 18 Months

Microsoft Surface Financing Lets You Upgrade in 18 Months

3 hours ago

Pixel 2 Renderings Leak Highlight Sleek Design

Pixel 2 Renderings Leak Highlight Sleek Design

4 hours ago

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming to Nintendo Switch

Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Coming to Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Tesla Model 3 Easter Eggs Found with a Map of Mars

Tesla Model 3 Easter Eggs Found with a Map of Mars

1 hour ago

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

1 hour ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Near-Production Model Spotted

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Near-Production Model Spotted

1 hour ago

Why NASA is Offering Six-Figure Salary to Protect Earth From Aliens?

Why NASA is Offering Six-Figure Salary to Protect Earth From Aliens?

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook