SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

Nintendo has finally broken its silence about the SNES Classic pre-order yesterday. The Japanese video maker announced on Facebook that the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order late this month.

Target followed Nintendo's announcement today with the release of the SNES Classic product page at target.com. The retailer had not listed the SNES Classic until now. There have been speculations that Target was waiting for the FCC approval of the SNES Classic. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart had SNES Classic product pages up since the announcement.

Target followed Nintendo's announcement today with the release of the SNES Classic product page at target.com. The retailer had not listed the SNES Classic until now. There have been speculations that Target was waiting for the FCC approval of the SNES Classic. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart had SNES Classic product pages up since the announcement.

With the Nintendo announcement, SNES Classic pre-orders will be more significant than the pre-order opportunities had been for the NES Classic. The SNES Classic pre-order events at Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and ToysRUs will be the best opportunities to get your hands on a SNES Classic.

There is now a way to test the notifications on the Tracker app, so users can see how the notification looks like and confirm that they work on their phone. See the details here.

With the Nintendo announcement, SNES Classic pre-orders will be more significant than the pre-order opportunities had been for the NES Classic. The SNES Classic pre-order events at Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Best Buy and ToysRUs will be the best opportunities to get your hands on a SNES Classic.

Many more consumers will be aware of the SNES Classic end of September when it will be released. The demand will only continue to build from their until the Holidays.

Target's customer support continued to confirm that the SNES Classic pre-order will be available at target.com. They were sending the right message as confirmed by Nintendo yesterday.

Over a week ago Walmart "accidentally" opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. Last Wednesday, Walmart has cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders. This wasn't pretty and Walmart did not offer anything to those lucky enough to place a pre-order a week ago.

Electronics retailer B&H has started to list the SNES Classic on their online shop. B&H is not a primary retail partner of Nintendo. The listing of the SNES Classic says that the expected availability is October 2 and not the official release date of September 29.

So far Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have put up product pages for the SNES Classic. GameStop has so far only setup a sign-up page for the SNES Classic.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.