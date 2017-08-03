Tesla Model 3 63000 Pre-orders Cancelled

Tesla saw some popularity for its Model 3 with about 1800 novel orders being placed by eager customers per day. However, when we see the forest instead of the trees, the CEO, Elon Musk has revealed that over 63,000 individuals have cancelled their pre-orders of this brand of vehicle.

From a peak of 518,000, the orders have flatlined down to 455,000. This is depressing news. This dip in pre-orders occurred over the course of a year. Yet Musk is ever his optimistic self and firmly believes that the numbers are of no consequential value.

With the least bit of effort, he thinks he can drive up the demand for the Model 3 thereby showing any competitors whose tongues are wagging that Tesla Motors is a tough brand that can pull itself up by its bootstraps.

Musk in fact pointed out that Tesla Motors already had its hands full as far as pre-orders were concerned. So if a few people backed off from their commitment to buying Model 3 vehicles, it didn’t make an iota of difference to Musk or his company.

Those who are ordering Model 3 cars will not receive their spanking new roadsters till the end of 2018. Musk is not changing his directions regarding the production rate of the Model 3. 5000 units will be rolling off the assembly line each week by the time this year reaches its end.

By the time 2018 rolls in, this rate could go up to 10,000 cars on a weekly basis. While Musk acknowledges that his company felt the pinch when the pre-orders took a bit of a downward spiral recently, nevertheless he has never felt more optimistic in his life about the whole thing.

Musk mentioned briefly about the phenomenon known as “manufacturing hell”. He said that they were in the game and they took this onus upon themselves and so they were ultimately responsible. He said that such setbacks happened and that you had to take it all in a stride.

Musk spoke of how he felt his company was progressing by leaps and bounds and even added that he felt best about his company at the present moment. He was confident about the whole scenario and said that failures were stepping stones to success in the automobile industry.