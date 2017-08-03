Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Demo Arrives in Japanese Eshop on August 10

Monster Hunter XX on the Switch will launch in Japan sometime later in the present month of August. August 25th is the most probable and likely date for this event.

Before that date, players will get an opportunity to try out the free demonstration at the Eshop on August 10th. While the demonstration will be in Japan, the console is a global phenomenon.

Any owner of the Switch can download it at the drop of a hat. A novel Nintendo account and selection of region is all that has to be signed into and done to avail this opportunity.

Monster Hunter XX was originally released for the 3DS early onwards in 2017 in Japan. It is a detailed exposition on Monster Hunter Generations. Novel grotesque creatures, journeys and features will be presented on this platform.

Capcom didn’t elaborate on the localization of 3DS or Switch. Monster Hunter World will be arriving on PS4 and Xbox One towards the start of next year.

A PC release will come some time later as well. The next thing on the scene, Monster Hunter Stories will come in the USA in September. This will also have a demo before its official launch ceremony.