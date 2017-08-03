 
 

Eagle Prime Is A Giant Mech Meant To Beat Down All Comers

Posted: Aug 3 2017, 7:39am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Eagle Prime is a Giant Mech Meant to Beat Down All Comers
Image via MegaBots Inc
 

Giant robots are ready to fight

The US is set to square off against other giant robots in something called the Giant Robot Dual. These bots look like something out of the old Mechwarrior games I grew up playing. The US entry for the competition is called Eagle Prime and it is the first of the MK3 class of robots. The massive bot is on tank treads and moves fairly quickly for such a massive device.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Eagle Prime weighs in at 12 tons, is 16-feet tall, and has a 430hp engine. It has two people inside with one driving and the other acting as gunner. The forearms are modular allowing weapon loadout customization. Top speed is 10mph and it fires paint cannonballs at 150mph. The total cost for the build was $2.5 million.

Eagle Prime is complete and was shipped out to the Giant Robot Duel venue this week. The actual robot battle with the Japanese entry has been postponed for a bit.

"Due to logistical issues at the originally-chosen venue, MegaBots asked to briefly postpone the Duel while it searched for a new location. A new venue was soon agreed upon, but rescheduling proved difficult for Suidobashi Heavy Industry, so both have mutually agreed to push the Giant Robot Duel back to September."

If you are hoping for a ticketed event where you can see the bots fight in person, you are out of luck. "The Duel will be filmed in a private location rather than a ticketed live event because of safety concerns for the audience, and the unpredictability of the technology being used. This is the first-ever Giant Robot Fight, and it's impossible to say what will happen. Fans will be able to see the Giant Robot Duel on MegaBots’ YouTube and Facebook channels."

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80




Technology News

Nintendo Switch eShop Gets Gunbarich and Strikers 1945

Nintendo Switch eShop Gets Gunbarich and Strikers 1945

41 minutes ago

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Demo Arrives in Japanese Eshop on August 10

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Demo Arrives in Japanese Eshop on August 10

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

20 hours ago, 11:38am CDT

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch for $39.99

21 hours ago, 10:02am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch eShop Gets Gunbarich and Strikers 1945

Nintendo Switch eShop Gets Gunbarich and Strikers 1945

41 minutes ago

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Demo Arrives in Japanese Eshop on August 10

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Demo Arrives in Japanese Eshop on August 10

1 hour ago

Tesla Model 3 63000 Pre-orders Cancelled

Tesla Model 3 63000 Pre-orders Cancelled

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

20 hours ago, 11:38am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook