Eagle Prime is a Giant Mech Meant to Beat Down All Comers

The US is set to square off against other giant robots in something called the Giant Robot Dual. These bots look like something out of the old Mechwarrior games I grew up playing. The US entry for the competition is called Eagle Prime and it is the first of the MK3 class of robots. The massive bot is on tank treads and moves fairly quickly for such a massive device.

Eagle Prime weighs in at 12 tons, is 16-feet tall, and has a 430hp engine. It has two people inside with one driving and the other acting as gunner. The forearms are modular allowing weapon loadout customization. Top speed is 10mph and it fires paint cannonballs at 150mph. The total cost for the build was $2.5 million.

Eagle Prime is complete and was shipped out to the Giant Robot Duel venue this week. The actual robot battle with the Japanese entry has been postponed for a bit.

"Due to logistical issues at the originally-chosen venue, MegaBots asked to briefly postpone the Duel while it searched for a new location. A new venue was soon agreed upon, but rescheduling proved difficult for Suidobashi Heavy Industry, so both have mutually agreed to push the Giant Robot Duel back to September."

If you are hoping for a ticketed event where you can see the bots fight in person, you are out of luck. "The Duel will be filmed in a private location rather than a ticketed live event because of safety concerns for the audience, and the unpredictability of the technology being used. This is the first-ever Giant Robot Fight, and it's impossible to say what will happen. Fans will be able to see the Giant Robot Duel on MegaBots’ YouTube and Facebook channels."