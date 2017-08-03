 
 

IPhone 8 Facial Recognition Tech Tipped To Work With Apple Pay

Posted: Aug 3 2017, 7:49am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Image via Nodus\Forbes\Gordon Kelly
 

Facial scanning said to be more secure than fingerprint scanning

A bunch of geeks have been pouring over the HomePod firmware that turned up a while back. The code inside the firmware has shed a lot of light on what features we can expect to see on the iPhone 8. The latest tidbit to surface on the smart then shows that the facial recognition in the device will apparently work with Apple Pay.

Currently Apple Pay payments are authorized via a scan of a fingerprint. On the iPhone 8, the fancy front camera will seemingly be able to authorize payments by scanning your face. The tip about the feature came from a pair of references in the firmware that point at "pearl.field-detect" and "pearl.pre-arm" reports MacRumors.

Pearl ID is the codename for Appeal facial recognition according to previous leaks. It's worth noting that the feature is said to be incomplete because pearl is mentioned under presentation and not authentication.

Rumors also continue to suggest that the facial scanning technique Apple is using scan more data points than Touch ID making facial scans more secure than fingerprint scant. Lots of unknowns are still clouding our view of the iPhone 8. It does seem that the device will lack an under screen fingerprint scanner. Recent rumors peg the larger power button as the Touch ID sensor location.

