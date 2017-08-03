 
 

Nintendo 3DS To Get Persona Q2

Posted: Aug 3 2017

 

Persona Q2 is in development for Nintendo 3DS

Persona Q2 official website had a tagline that went “Take Your Heart” and Atlus presented a teaser campaign for this game. The Arsene top hat logo was a part of the deal.

There is little in the way of any report on when Persona Q2 will arrive in Japan. Persona 3 and 4 has characters that went on warring in underground chambers.

This is what the erstwhile game showed in its repertoire. It looks like kawaii Persona 5 characters will be appearing in this sequel as well which is indeed a good thing. 

