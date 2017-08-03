Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Confirmed By AT&T

Samsung has been releasing a rugged version of its Galaxy S series after the primary model is released. The more rugged version has more features, bigger battery and tougher build. The phones don’t get the same treatment as the primary set.

With the recent release of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the rugged version seemed not very far behind. Samsung was not making any announcements about the phone but it can be defined as the “worst kept secret” from the company. Everyone knew that the phone will release, it was the ‘when’ part that got to everyone.

The waiting seems to be over. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active phone’s commercial and first look appeared on the AT&T website. The commercial features an all-angle look on the phone and the commercial looks like it is there to say.

The appearance of the commercial has set a time for the phone’s release in retrospect. The Galaxy S8 Note is set to be released soon as well. Many are anticipating that the phone will be released prior or later that the Note 8 release.

The appearance on the AT&T website is also a surprise. Although the network is partnering with the phone company, the phone company did not release its statement about the phone’s release.

The website did not take it down as well which means that it is there to stay. It is rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will also be known as Cruiser.

So, the release date of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active aka Cruiser is yet to be confirmed by Samsung. AT&T will be providing the network requirements for the phone set.