Nintendo Switch NBA 2K18 Physical Version Delayed to Fall 2017; Digital Version Coming on September 19

Take Two Interactive divulged its release plans for quite a number of its games that will be coming out in the times to come. There were few if any shocking details in the scenario that unfolded.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption 2 was ready for a 2018 release. XCOM 2’s DLC will be arriving at the same time as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Finally, to top it all, WWE 2K18 and NBA 2K18 will be coming to the platform that is the Switch.

There is a bit of an anomaly in all this though. That is NBA 2K18 which would be getting a mismatched and stage-by-stage release. It will come in parts like a deconstructed dish at a fancy restaurant.

September 19th is the date when NBA 2K18 will be released for Nintendo Switch. This will be on a digital basis though. As for the physical form of the game, it will arrive on the Switch in the fall season.

This all sounds rather weird to say the least. Yet that is the way it is for better or worse. The issue may be a minor and inconsequential one but it has huge repercussions for gamers.

Since the game is an AAA product, it will take up quite some space on its own. 10-15 gigs are normal fare for this platform. The storage capacity on the Switch is limited and even with a larger microSD card, the most you can generate is 128 GB.

Many of the Switch owners will most probably be patiently waiting for the physical version of the game. Compared to the PS4 and Xbox One version this is a whole different story. The onus of responsibility fairly falls on the game’s makers and it wouldn’t be Nintendo Switch’s fault if anything is amiss in the end.