LG V30 Will Feature Six-Inch Plastic OLED FullVision Display

LG’s next smartphone will have a plastic FullVision OLED display screen which will be spanking new in its consistency. Such a piece of technology is being introduced for the very first time. It just goes to show you that LG is making a leap of faith into the territory of OLED display screens in a bold and beautiful manner.

The brand’s flagship products will be renovated accordingly. They will attract a consumer base that is hungry for innovative products. This is not the first such OLED panel though. The LG G Flex 2 that came out two years back also had such a panel.

Yet, and here lies the gist of the matter, it did not sport a FullVision display. It did come with a full HD panel though and that is some sort of cold comfort.

The LG V30 has the additional feature of being able to sport VR applications. LG is an old player in this game and is not new to such fresh features. Even its television sets have OLED screens.

“Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

“With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products.”

The upcoming smartphone will have a six inch screen. This is the largest such display screen since the past half a decade or so. The bezels of the V30 will be quite slim and sleek and thus it will be tinier than the V20.

The LG G6 was similar in its dimensions to the V30. The top-most and bottom-most bezels will be shrunk by 20% and 50% on the V30 respectively. This is in contrast to the V20. The resolution of the panel will be in the region of 2880 X 1440.

This display will also show 148% of the sRGB color space for digital photographs which is indeed a good thing. LG is a Korean company which is worth its claims to making some of the most durable and functional high tech products of the world.

It’s slogan “Life’s Good” says it all. The screens of the next generation smartphones is where it is at. These display devices have the consumer base eating out of the palm of the competitive company’s hands.

The screen of the V30 will be made of Gorilla Glass 5. As for all the issues faced by consumers in the past, they will be done away with thanks to renovated specifications.