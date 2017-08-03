 
 

RED Hydrogen One $1200 Holographic Smartphone Revealed

Posted: Aug 3 2017, 9:30am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

RED Hydrogen One $1200 Holographic Smartphone Revealed
  • Hand-on with RED's $1,200 Holographic Display Hydrogen One Smartphone
 

It appears to be the case that the high end cinema camera maker company RED has displayed its Hydrogen One smartphone which is worth approximately $1200. It has a holographic display screen to boot.

The teaser campaign for the holographic smartphone by RED arrived in due time. The prototypes are arriving in their stride. RED’s cameras have been the best things to shoot scenes since the past dozen years or so. Scads of films have been depicted via these shutterbugs.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

These include in their repertoire such interesting flicks as Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Also Netflix hits such as Mr. Robot and Stranger Things 2 were all shot by RED’s premium products. 

About seven days ago, RED signed a deal with Apple to sell its kit on an exclusive basis on the company’s website. Yet by the time 2018 comes rolling in, RED may find itself in conflict and competition with Apple due to its 5.5 inch holographic display Android-powered Hydrogen One smartphone.

This smartphone is high end and has a steep price tag. The unlocked version costs almost $1600 while the aluminum type has a price tag of about $1200. The holographic 4-View smartphone is the best of the best. 

It does not have a wearable display and there is no multidimensional audio either. The H30 algorithm generates the electricity necessary for the smartphone.

This contraption also lends modular stick-on stuff for shooting video clips, still views and holograms. A user interface and monitor are also combined with the cinema camera.

This scheme dovetails beautifully with RED’s modular camera retail deals. These offer the Weapon 6K camera which is worth $49,500. It does not have a screen at all. 

YouTube celeb Marques Brownlee gave a demo of a camera from this company recently. The design of the holographic Hydrogen One is one of a hard core chunk of technology with finger grips on the sides. This leads to greater security while handling the device.

The smartphone is sleek in its breadth yet it has quite some length and width. It leaves the iPhone 7 Plus behind in these specifications.

A huge crimson dot lies on the spot where the camera ought to be. It is furthermore embossed lending it personality and technological poise. A port along with headphone jacks exist on this gadget.

Within the next month and a half, RED will have its prototype of this gizmo ready for the market. The intrinsic camera in this smartphone is indeed too cool for words. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80




Technology News

LG V30 Will Feature Six-Inch Plastic OLED FullVision Display

LG V30 Will Feature Six-Inch Plastic OLED FullVision Display

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch NBA 2K18 Physical Version Delayed to Fall 2017; Digital Version Coming on September 19

Nintendo Switch NBA 2K18 Physical Version Delayed to Fall 2017; Digital Version Coming on September 19

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Confirmed by AT&amp;T

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Confirmed by AT&T

1 hour ago

Nintendo 3DS to Get Persona Q2

Nintendo 3DS to Get Persona Q2

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

LG V30 Will Feature Six-Inch Plastic OLED FullVision Display

LG V30 Will Feature Six-Inch Plastic OLED FullVision Display

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch NBA 2K18 Physical Version Delayed to Fall 2017; Digital Version Coming on September 19

Nintendo Switch NBA 2K18 Physical Version Delayed to Fall 2017; Digital Version Coming on September 19

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Confirmed by AT&amp;T

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Confirmed by AT&T

1 hour ago

Nintendo 3DS to Get Persona Q2

Nintendo 3DS to Get Persona Q2

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook