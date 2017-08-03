RED Hydrogen One $1200 Holographic Smartphone Revealed

The teaser campaign for the holographic smartphone by RED arrived in due time. The prototypes are arriving in their stride. RED’s cameras have been the best things to shoot scenes since the past dozen years or so. Scads of films have been depicted via these shutterbugs.

These include in their repertoire such interesting flicks as Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Also Netflix hits such as Mr. Robot and Stranger Things 2 were all shot by RED’s premium products.

About seven days ago, RED signed a deal with Apple to sell its kit on an exclusive basis on the company’s website. Yet by the time 2018 comes rolling in, RED may find itself in conflict and competition with Apple due to its 5.5 inch holographic display Android-powered Hydrogen One smartphone.

This smartphone is high end and has a steep price tag. The unlocked version costs almost $1600 while the aluminum type has a price tag of about $1200. The holographic 4-View smartphone is the best of the best.

It does not have a wearable display and there is no multidimensional audio either. The H30 algorithm generates the electricity necessary for the smartphone.

This contraption also lends modular stick-on stuff for shooting video clips, still views and holograms. A user interface and monitor are also combined with the cinema camera.

This scheme dovetails beautifully with RED’s modular camera retail deals. These offer the Weapon 6K camera which is worth $49,500. It does not have a screen at all.

YouTube celeb Marques Brownlee gave a demo of a camera from this company recently. The design of the holographic Hydrogen One is one of a hard core chunk of technology with finger grips on the sides. This leads to greater security while handling the device.

The smartphone is sleek in its breadth yet it has quite some length and width. It leaves the iPhone 7 Plus behind in these specifications.

A huge crimson dot lies on the spot where the camera ought to be. It is furthermore embossed lending it personality and technological poise. A port along with headphone jacks exist on this gadget.

Within the next month and a half, RED will have its prototype of this gizmo ready for the market. The intrinsic camera in this smartphone is indeed too cool for words.