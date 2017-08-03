Savvy Tech Solutions That’ll Enhance Your Life

As one who is exposed to new product innovations as a regular course of business, I’ve seen my fair share cool gear and smart solutions that’ll make the rigors of daily life, well, that much less rigorous. From leading-edge technology to killer fashion and décor to helpful health and wellness resources to things that make life tastier and just more fun, here’s an awesome assortment of things I’m absolutely loving right now.



Fusion Guitars (www.fusionguitars.com) - $1,400.00

Launching to the public in August 2017, the Fusion Guitar is the world’s first iPhone/iPod-integrated, portable, wireless electric guitar with built-in amp, battery and speakers. Created by Fusion's founder, Dave Auld, and refined for more than 20 years, more than 1,000 Fusion Guitars were reportedly pre-sold in a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The features are copious: A full scale maple neck with the option of premium rosewood or maple fingerboard; HD quality speakers; Patented floating speaker box–a unique design that allows the speaker to essentially "float" in the guitar body on rubber mounts (this design reduces the amount of vibration contact between guitar and speaker and maintains a high degree of speaker clarity; Third monitor speaker, which acts as a tweeter for higher frequency ranges and is aimed upward; Powerful built-in amp (U.S. designed ultra-efficient 20 Watt Class-D amplifier module with low noise (-90dB) and low distortion (THD+N = 0.1%); Rechargeable battery with 8-hour battery life; Dual Humbucker pickups—Hot-rail Bridge Humbucker with parallel + sequential options via push/pull switch alongside a traditional neck humbucker pickup; Portable Size -- Dimensions: 33 x 11.4 x 3.2 inches. With integrated amp, speakers, battery and iPhone dock, the Fusion is redefining what an electric guitar is, and what it can do. Combining the Fusion with guitar apps unleashes unlimited possibilities for learning, playing, creating and sharing music.



V-MODA Remix - Premium Bluetooth Speaker (www.V-Moda.com) - $300.00

Nothing beats a picnic or beach outing, or a killer backyard soiree, like your favorite tunes playing in the background. Now that’s super easy with the Remix Premium Bluetooth Speaker from V-MODA—the company’s first Bluetooth portable speaker boasting a built-in amplifier and hi-fi sound quality. As the world’s first 3D-printed custom speaker, all six sides of REMIX can be personalized (patent-pending). Using V-MODA’s renowned jewelry-grade 3D-printing expertise, owners can add new sides, change the front grill or even replace the main “C-shell” housing for the ultimate in bespoke appearance. Built on the foundation of V-MODA’s multi-award-winning audio technology, Remix projects precise and vibrant sound at all listening levels. Available in two finishes–minimal CNC aluminum and luxurious vegan leather–this premium speaker exemplifies the work of V-MODA’s Milano-based design studio. It’s classically styled, beautifully proportioned and completely customizable on all six sides to reflect the personality of its owner. Led by Chief Visionary Officer and professional musician Val Kolton, V-MODA blends analog renaissance age inspiration, Italian design and precise Japanese engineering. V-MODA products have reportedly won 40-plus editors’ choice awards and have become essential gear for the world’s top professional DJs.



Grayton Automatic Watches 'Radiance' Collection (www.Grayton-Watches.com) - Starting at $200

The 'Radiance' Collection from Grayton Automatic Watches feature a classy design and advanced quality reflecting the company’s exceptional experience of crafting automatic watches—and offering them at a reasonable price. Like the prayer flags that sway eternally in the breeze, the colors of the Radiance collection watch dials are said to be inspired by the unique color palette of Shangri-La: green alpine pastures, white-silver mountain snows or brown wooden Tibetan chalets in the old city itself. The elegance of the Radiance collection makes it the perfect combination between traditional and modern. Grayton choose top-quality materials for watch cases, straps and bracelets, and integrates a Japanese movement by Seiko—a respected standard in the watch industry and a token of quality. One of its finest features is its transparent backside design that allows you to see the detailed mechanical movements operating within the watch. Its super luminous colored hands will also tell you the time no matter how dark it is. Whether for style, quality or utility, This and other Grayton Automatic Watch designs can be handed down from one generation to another as valued family treasures.



Grafo Maps Online Editing Tool (www.GrafoMap.com) - $49 - $168

Here’s something great-looking and fashionable for your walls! Remind yourself of the place you grew up, went to college, your honeymoon location, or that unforgettable vacation spot with a beautifully designed custom map poster from Grafo Maps. These posters are an artful decor piece designed by you. The company’s easy-to-use online poster editing tool lets you design anyplace you love—you can even search by address. Once you have found the perfect spot you want to map, simply choose a color scheme that will add even more personality to your piece. Within days you will receive your unique one of a kind poster printed on acid-free 180g matte paper made to not only to look great, but also last a lifetime. You can order it framed or unframed. Place it in a special location as a reminder of that place you love or a special event. It’s sure to spark conversations with family and friends.



tech21’s Impact Clear Urban Edition Case (www.Tech21.com) - $44.95

Clear protection meets urban design with the Impact Clear Urban Edition Case from tech21. Inspired by minimalistic streetwear, The Urban Edition offers a unique geometric pattern with sleek and clean lines, fit for the fashion-conscious smartphone user looking to coordinate their case with their outfit in a subtle manner. tech21 products feature a highly advanced impact protection material called FlexShock, which is an ultra-thin and lightweight material that absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops up to 6.6 feet. With enhanced UV yellowing resistance and a durable, scratch resistant finish, your phone, and your case, will look better for a longer period of time. It’s available in two different styles and two colors (Brushed Black or Clear White) for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Combining urban design with clear materials and advanced drop protection, the Urban Edition can keep your phone as beautiful as the day you took it out of the box.



Kardia Mobile (www.AliveCor.com) - $99

Here’s a way to stay heart healthy all year through: the Kardia Mobile personal EKG. Sadly, more people die from heart disease and stroke each year than any other disease- but did you know that 80% of strokes are preventable? Kardia Mobile is a consumer EKG monitoring device that allows you to quickly access, track and analyze your heart health. Taking a clinical-grade heart rhythm reading in just 30 seconds, results are delivered right to your smartphone! Now you can know anytime, anywhere if your heart rhythm is normal, or if atrial fibrillation is detected—helpful data that can reduce your risk of stroke. Smaller than a credit card, it provides a way for people to easily take their health into their own hands. Kardia Mobile gives you peace of mind right from your pocket.



International Hyperhidrosis Society ‘Fan Faves’ e-Comm Products Page (www.SweatHelp.org) – Prices vary

Excessive sweating, or hyperhidrosis, is a serious medical condition that affects approximately 5% of the population. This means that nearly 367 million people worldwide struggle with extreme, uncontrollable sweating—be it on their hands, feet, face, underarms, torso, lower extremities, or any combination of these—which greatly impacts their quality of life. From stress and embarrassment to depression and isolation, hyperhidrosis takes its toll; but there’s help! Since 2003, The International Hyperhidrosis Society has been providing information, resources, expert perspective, and support to those struggling with this condition. It’s is the only global non-profit organization dedicated entirely to improving the lives of those affected by hyperhidrosis while also supporting healthcare providers and researchers to improve hyperhidrosis treatments and understanding. From the International Hyperhidrosis Society’s website, SweatHelp.org, you’ll find up-to-date information on treatment options, U.S. insurance codes, clinical trials, a physician finder, an award-winning, useful blog, and much more. IHhS also maintains a useful product guide called “Fan Faves” where you can receive special discounts and discover ingenious, cutting-edge products to help handle even the sweatiest situations.



~~~



***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or sponsored at no cost to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***