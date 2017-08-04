Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Human fascination with celestial events will always hold wonder and amazement. It is simply one of those things that even after so much exploration, holds an element of not being explained. One of the most frequent celestial events that we come to witness are the eclipses. The solar eclipse and the lunar eclipse. These events have held much importance in human fancy and became a topic of much speculation over the centuries.

The most recent celestial event is happening in the U.S. and people are already excited about it. Every year, there are four types of solar eclipses and this time, it is a total solar eclipse.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon disk completely covers the solar disk. We know that the sun is much larger in size than moon in space. However, the moon is closer in distance in its orbit around the earth. It is a rare occurrence when the moon completely blocks the view of the moon at a certain point on Earth. Explorers have named it total solar eclipse because sun will be total covered by moon. There is a little detail however, the total solar eclipse will be visible in the ‘path of totality’.

Path of Totality

The path of totality holds significance when referring to the total solar eclipse. It means that sun is only visible in the path of totality. Consider the view of the sun from a certain area on Earth where moon can completely cover the sun in the view of that area. That means, that outside that area’s view of the sun from Earth, the moon will not be covering the sun disk completely hence it is not a total solar eclipse outside that area. That specific area where total solar eclipse is visible from Earth is the path of totality.

Path of Totality in the U.S.

This month the path of totality will range from Oregon to South Carolina. It will pass through Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Outside the path, people will witness a partial solar eclipse.

What to Expect?

A total solar eclipse includes a view of the moon disk completely covering the sun disk. The silhouette of the sun is visible like a rim of twilight around the moon disk. People have reported streaks of light going around the moon like ribbons of light. Physical effects on the areas in the path of totality will include, darkness in the midday and a drop in the temperature.

How Long?

The solar eclipse will not be a very long event. It is predicted to last for 2 minutes and 40 seconds. People at the edge of the path of totality will see it for a decreased time.

How to Look at the Total Solar Eclipse?

Looking at the sun directly is harmful for your eyes. It is common knowledge. Many people are under the impression that they can look at the solar eclipse because sun is covered. However, it is important to note that the sun rays will have increased acuity during the solar eclipse. This increased acuity is more harmful to see with a naked eye. That is why, experts are advising people to see the total solar eclipse with solar eclipse viewing glasses.

They are available on online retails. Experts and enthusiasts will also be using binoculars to get a clearer view. Low intensity telescopes will also be used by enthusiasts. It is important still to take care of your safety while watching the solar eclipse.

Happy viewing!