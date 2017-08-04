 
 

Will The IPhone 8 Display Affect IOS 11?

Will the iPhone 8 Display Affect iOS 11?
iPhone 8 renders side-by-side comparison by Max Rudberg
  • Will the new iPhone 8 display affect its software?
 

Bloggers Allen Pike and Max Rudberg have both shared their take on the design of the upcoming device

The latest anniversary iPhone also known as the iPhone 8 will be released in September. Until then we have witnessed numerous leaks including the HomePod firmware release.

For now we know for sure the iPhone 8 will have an edge-to-edge design, along with a front facing sensor. But all these changes raise one big question; how will the iOS 11 be incorporated into this new hardware? 

Tech bloggers Allen Pike and Max Rudberg have both shared their ideas as to how the new iPhone will be able to deliver it all. The ideas are in the form of concepts.

According to Allen Pike the current iPhone models have large icons on it which can be better utilized. Banners such as Messages, Mail, and the App Store icons take up a lot of space on the display.

Therefore the new iOS 11 will come with a new configuration where the topmost navigation buttons of the apps will be shifted to a bottom bar. 

Similarly Rudberg suggested this bottom bar may be a new function area where users may be able to easily jump around apps. Rudberg also provided three possible outcomes. In the first the 5.8-inch display is used by the status bar and navigation buttons. The second mock-up shows a sensor bar using an all-black UI, while the third shows a display which blends the bottom navigation bar. 

Previously the HomePod data leak showed the notch will be placed between a split status bar on the new iPhone 8. In this new bar icons like connection, battery, Bluetooth etc. will be showcased. Rudberg does wonder where exactly the time icon will be displayed on the new iPhone 8. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

