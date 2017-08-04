Rime is Coming to Nintendo Switch in November

Rime is arriving on the Nintendo Switch and it is a game belonging to the same genre as Shadow of the Colossus. A couple of months is all that is needed and then the wait will be over.

The developer company, Tequila Works made a declaration that the game will be unveiled on the Switch on November 14th in North America and on November 17th in Europe of this year. Since the month of May, Rime has been extant on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The studio had not announced a release date for the Switch until this day in time. A few issues needed to be resolved before things could be said to have settled down for better or for worse.

The publisher Grey Box in the beginning got stuck at $40 as the rate of the game on Switch which was $10 more than the normal rate on other platforms.

Then came the constantly riled up state of gamer fans of the game. This finally forced Grey Box to bring the price tag down to the nominal $30. The special edition will still cost $40 though and it will come with an OST CD as well.

A critic has been reported to have said that Rime’s artistic value is beyond doubt. Each worldview depicted in it is unique and singular.

From the idyllic nature of the first to the monstrosity of the final, all in all, it is a good game. Yet when compared to other games such as Ico, Shadow of the Colossus and Journey, it doesn’t measure up too well.