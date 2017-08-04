 
 

Rime Is Coming To Nintendo Switch In November

Posted: Aug 4 2017, 5:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Rime is Coming to Nintendo Switch in November
 

The Adventure Game Rime will launch on Nintendo Switch in North America on November 14 and in Europe on November 17.

Rime is arriving on the Nintendo Switch and it is a game belonging to the same genre as Shadow of the Colossus. A couple of months is all that is needed and then the wait will be over.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

The developer company, Tequila Works made a declaration that the game will be unveiled on the Switch on November 14th in North America and on November 17th in Europe of this year. Since the month of May, Rime has been extant on PS4, Xbox One and PC. 

The studio had not announced a release date for the Switch until this day in time. A few issues needed to be resolved before things could be said to have settled down for better or for worse.

The publisher Grey Box in the beginning got stuck at $40 as the rate of the game on Switch which was $10 more than the normal rate on other platforms.

Then came the constantly riled up state of gamer fans of the game. This finally forced Grey Box to bring the price tag down to the nominal $30. The special edition will still cost $40 though and it will come with an OST CD as well. 

A critic has been reported to have said that Rime’s artistic value is beyond doubt. Each worldview depicted in it is unique and singular.

From the idyllic nature of the first to the monstrosity of the final, all in all, it is a good game. Yet when compared to other games such as Ico, Shadow of the Colossus and Journey, it doesn’t measure up too well.  

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Finally Listed at Target Online Shop

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80

Nintendo Releasing 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 Bundle on August 25 for $80




Technology News

RED Hydrogen One $1200 Holographic Smartphone Revealed

RED Hydrogen One $1200 Holographic Smartphone Revealed

20 hours ago, 9:30am CDT

LG V30 Will Feature Six-Inch Plastic OLED FullVision Display

LG V30 Will Feature Six-Inch Plastic OLED FullVision Display

20 hours ago, 9:21am CDT

Nintendo Switch NBA 2K18 Physical Version Delayed to Fall 2017; Digital Version Coming on September 19

Nintendo Switch NBA 2K18 Physical Version Delayed to Fall 2017; Digital Version Coming on September 19

20 hours ago, 9:10am CDT

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Confirmed by AT&amp;T

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Confirmed by AT&T

21 hours ago, 8:55am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Will the iPhone 8 Display Affect iOS 11?

Will the iPhone 8 Display Affect iOS 11?

8 minutes ago

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Glowing Water Atmosphere Detected on a Planet Beyond Solar System

Glowing Water Atmosphere Detected on a Planet Beyond Solar System

7 hours ago

Savvy Tech Solutions That’ll Enhance Your Life

Savvy Tech Solutions That’ll Enhance Your Life

14 hours ago, 3:36pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook