Nintendo Switch-Compatible 8bitdo NES30 Arcade Stick Now Available for $79.99

8bitdo has managed to manufacture its NES30 Arcade Stick which is completely functional on the Nintendo Switch. There is even Bluetooth compatibility on this device which is just hunky dory.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Other platforms it is compatible with include: Windows, Mac, Android and Steam. The design specifications have a color scheme and graphic details resembling most Nintendo Switch fare.

8bitdo’s version also has a bunch of buttons which are custom-made for the Sanwa joystick. Also there is an intrinsic turbo ability.

The battery pack has the potency to allow gamers to play games for upto 18 hours at a time. Also an octet of huge red buttons exists on the device that are 30mm in their dimensions.

These allow combination chaining to take place with smooth facilitation. Nintendo has released its SNK fighters and also the famous and notorious game Ultra Street Fighter II in its remastered version. It is here that this gizmo will come in handy for playing fighter games.

It is the common experience of gamers everywhere that 8bitdo’s controllers are convenient and ergonomically efficient. Thus lots of people will be ready to road-test (or is it screen-test) this contraption pretty soon.

The company 8bitdo has a niche market as far as agile controllers are concerned. The old school gamers still have find memories of such devices. They will however be looking forward to try on more singular designs.

That is a quality that this device possesses in scads. The NES30 Arcade Stick will be available for about $80. The TwinCube Stereo Speakers that go along with it will cost about $60.