Batman: Return To Arkham Developer Working On a AAA Title for Nintendo Switch

Way back at the start of this year, the developer Virtuous ratified the fact that the team was working on a few Nintendo Switch games. Yet he kept mum and didn’t let on too much regarding the details.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

However, thanks to one of the members of the team speaking out about the whole matter, we now know what went on originally in the team’s context. One of the games has been especially in focus due to this divulging by the team member.

Let it not be forgotten that this is the same studio that was responsible for Batman: Assassin’s Creed and Batman: Return to Arkham. Even the Final Fantasy remasters were the brainchild of this group.

All this activity was noted in a LinkedIn profile of a Virtuos programmer by a YouTuber Doctre81 via NeoGAF recently. Whether the developer Virtuous will deliver the goods on time remains to be seen. As far as we know Virtuous has also worked on the NBA 2K series so he is not exactly a novice at all this.