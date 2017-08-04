Nintendo Switch Gets Minecraft: Story Mode on August 22

All adventure enthusiasts will be glad to hear that the next episode of Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two will be available on the scene in a timespan of two weeks. Later on though it will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

That is towards the end of the month of August. The details are as follows. The creative teams at Telltale Games and Mojang have chalked out a plan according to which August 15th will be the premiere date of Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two.

The episode bears the title “Giant Consequences” and can be transferred onto PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS and Android-like gadgets. In the game, Jesse and the posse took on the might of the Sea Temple. Yet they got a bit of a rough treatment as a result of their decision.

Among the fallout of the adventurism was a lost fellow companion, a very potent device and an evil enemy that was about to raze Beacontown to the ground by means of evil powers. There are other aspects of this evil opponent that Jesse and the gang do not know anything about.

Jesse and a bunch of adventurers must venture forth into an icy world and thus get out of their comfort zone. On August 22nd, Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure will be available in North America.

Also just three days later than this date, it will be available in Europe as well not to mention in several other regions of the global village. The game will be available both in its digital version and in its cartridge form.

All eight episodes from the first season of Minecraft: Story Mode will be there in The Complete Adventure’s context along with five episodes from the original season pass, plus the three bonus episodes from the 'Adventure Pass' add-on series.

Minecraft is a world where you progress from the Overworld to the Netherworld and finally to the End. Jesse must ultimately find The Order of the Stone to redeem the world from certain annihilation.

This August will be a hectic one with all the preparations for episode two of Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two, Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure on Switch, episode three of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and the season premiere of Batman: The Enemy Within proceeding on at full tilt.