New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows S Pen

Leaks focusing on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone have been coming at a furious pace. Each day it seems that a new casemaker is showing off renderings of the device crammed inside their cases. Today a new leak has surfaced and this time out the leak appears to show an image that is part of the Samsung marketing machine for the smartphone.

The image comes via Evan Blass reports Android Headlines. The leaked image shows the smartphone will have thicker bezels on the top and bottom of the device and a screen with curved edges. These curved edges were all but guaranteed from the start as all of the popular Galaxy S8 devices have the same curved screen.

During the Galaxy S7 days the version with the curved screen edges was the most popular and sold better than the flat version of the smartphone. One notable item that this leaked image shows is the S Pen. This is the first time we have seen the Note 8 with its included stylus. The image shows an S Pen with a button on the side as we are used to seeing.

Rumors continue to suggest that the Note 8 will get official on August 23 and go on sale in mid-September. Leaks have claimed the Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 835 in some markets. The back will have dual 12MP cameras and power will be via a 3,300 mAh internal battery.