 
 

Asus ZenFone AR Launches On Verizon Wireless

Aug 4 2017, 7:44am CDT

 

Asus ZenFone AR Launches on Verizon Wireless
Image via Asus
 

Phone is a Verizon exclusive

Asus has announced that the smartphone it unveiled back during CES called the ZenFone AR is now available to purchase. The smartphone is on the Verizon Wireless network right now and can be purchased for $27 per month for 24 months, the outright cash price is $648. For the money you get a smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The ZenFone AR rusn the Snapdragon 821 platform and has an Adreno 530 GPU. The smartphone is designed for AR and VR experiences and supports Hi-Res Audio and DTS virtual surround sound. It also promises ultra-loud external audio with a 5-magnet speaker.

"It’s great to see ASUS leading the charge to bring new and innovative flagship designs to the US," said Joe Glynn, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The ZenFone AR, powered by the Snapdragon 821 Mobile Platform, represents the first announced smartphone to provide both AR and VR capabilities and definitely offers unique and differentiated experiences to Verizon customers."

The ZenFone AR was designed closely with Google to give users the best experience for Tango and Daydream platforms. The phone ships with a Wayfair AR app and buyers get a $25 Wayair giftcard. The screen of the smartphone is a 5.7-inch unit with 1440 x 2560 resolution. The main camera is a PixelMaster 3.0 unit with a Sony IMX318 sensor inside and 4-axis optical image stabilization.

Comments

