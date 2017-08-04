Nintendo Switch eShop Adds These Seven New Games This Week

Novel games are continuously coming to Nintendo Switch. About seven new games have already come on the platform. The big daddy among all these is Retro City Rampage DX. It happens to have arrived in the form of an upgraded port that is radically different from the version that came out half a decade ago.

Retro City Rampage is a game of expanding horizons where adventurers engage in a series of practical actions. It looks like a copy of the 80s and 90s games which were not bad either. Also parts of it bear an uncanny resemblance to Grand Theft Auto.

Five years ago, it was unveiled on PC, PS3 and PS Vita. Afterwards it also arrived on Xbox 360, Wii, PS4, 3DS, PSP, iOS, Android not to mention on other platforms such as microwave ovens, calculating machines and vacuum cleaners.

It is high time it finally made is way to Switch. It will cost about $15. The developer named Vblank is looking forward to Shakedown Hawaii which will be coming to Switch soon enough.

Besides this game, there is another one named Slime-San. This launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC in April of this year. It will cost you $12 only. That is even less than the previous one.

Gunbarich and Strikers 1945 cost a nominal $8 which is indeed dirt cheap. Puzzle Adventure Blockle also costs $8 while the multiplayer celebration game Use Your Words costs $15, reported GameSpot.

The Nintendo Switch even got its very own ACA Neo Geo game. It happens to be called Aero Fighters 2. It is basically an aerial shooting game.

Released in the mid-90s, you can play this game for merely $8. An erstwhile number is on sale as well and it is called I Am Setsuna. It is a very popular JRPG. For a time span of seven days, it is available at a discount rate.

Moving on, the Switch will also get a demonstration of Monster Hunter XX. While this game has not been said to arrive in the Free World, a sneak peek is still being given to whet the appetites of gamers in the Occident.

A battery glitch was recently resolved on the Switch’s firmware as well. With this issue out of the way, the overall performativity and security of the platform have been enhanced.