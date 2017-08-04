Apple Watch Surpasses 30 Million Shipments But Xiaomi Becomes World's Largest Wearable Vendor

Apple Inc shipped over 2.8 million samples of its Apple Watch in June of this year. That is quite some progress over its previous record of 1.8 million units about a year ago.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

In 2015, Apple’s shipments reached a total of 13.6 million units. In 2016, it was 11.6 million units. This shows that Apple must have shipped its 30 millionth Apple Watch sometime during the course of the last couple of months.

Currently, this number has been surpassed. Now Apple has reached 31.5 million units of shipments of its unique product: the Apple Watch which is indeed one in a million (no pun intended).

While it has come a long way in its journey of successful business enterprise, it still has some catching up to do. Fitbit and Xiaomi which are heavy duty wearable makers are ahead of Apple as far as raking in the hefty profits is concerned.

Xiaomi shipped over 3.7 million units in the June quarter. As for Fitbit it is close on the heels of Xiaomi with over 3.4 million units that have been shipped to eager consumers.

A year ago, Fitbit sold over 5.7 million units. Apple seems to have lost its crown to Xiaomi which is a Chinese firm that also happens to be a giant in the field of technology.

The coming of the Watch Series 3 launch sometime later this year may allow Apple to regain its value as the topcat in this arena. Until then it must play second fiddle though. The other gadgets churned out by Apple have sold for a whopping grand total of $2.7 billion.

Cliff Raskind, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “Apple shipped 2.8 million wearables worldwide in Q2 2017, growing 56 percent annually from 1.8 million in Q2 2016. Apple has for now lost its wearables leadership to Xiaomi, due to a lack of presence in the sizeable fitnessband subcategory. However, the rumored upcoming Watch Series 3 launch with enhanced health tracking could prove to be a popular smartwatch model and enable Apple to reclaim the top wearables spot later this year.”