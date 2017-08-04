 
 

Slime-San’s Blackbird’s Kraken Coming To Nintendo Switch For Free

Posted: Aug 4 2017, 11:16am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Slime-San is an excellent game for the Nintendo Switch. It contains a cute emerald-green ball of yucky, gooey slime that can be seen to sprint, bounce and splash its way into the fresh vistas of freedom.

While the game has just arrived on the scene this day in time, a review of it has yet to enter the blogosphere. It will probably contain a ton of content. The game was already releases on Steam and a DLC expansion has further added to the content. 

A Twitter enthusiast recently posed this question to the developer of the game that will the gamers get to see an expansion of the game in the form of Blackbird’s Kraken as well. The developer answered in the affirmative.

Absolutely! Free patch in the future. And that's GREAT, glad you enjoy it! :)

— Fabraz (@Fabrazz) August 3, 2017

It will be moreover free of cost on the Nintendo Switch which is good news indeed. 

