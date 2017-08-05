Sam's Club One Day Sale On Saturday Features Deals On TVs, Laptops And Tablets

Sam's Club is hosting a one day sale online now at samsclub.com. The Sam's Club One Day Even is also available at Sam's Club warehouse locations starting at 7am local time.

The Sam's Club sales events are typically featuring many deals on TVs and today's sale is no different. The highlights are two Samsung TV bundles.

The 58" Samsung MU6100 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Active Subwoofer are on sale for $698. The 65" UN65MU650D Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV and Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart Blu-ray Player are on sale for $1,147.

Besides the Samsung TV bundles, Sam's Club offers deals on several Vizio 4K SmartCast TVs and the 65" LG 65UH7650 4K Super UHD Smart LED TV sells for $948.

Sam's Club Saturday sale also offers deep discounts on laptops including the 15.6" HP Pavilion X360 Convertible 2-in-1 Touchscreen laptop on sale for $529, saving $220.

The Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Bundle is discounted by $50 today and Sam's Club warehouse members can pick up the console for $229.

Select Apple iPad Pro models are off $75 and the 7.0" Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite Android tablet is on sale for $79.86.

Regular Uber users can save on a $100 Uber gift card. Sam's Club price today for the Uber card is $87.86. Find all deals online at samsclub.com.

The Sam's Club warehouse membership fee is $45 per year. Find out all the benefits that come with the membership here.